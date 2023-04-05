New State-of-the-Art Expedition Ship Delivered

Luxury British cruise line Swan Hellenic has taken delivery of its newest and largest ship, SH Diana, from the Helsinki Shipyard. The new ship will offer a variety of cultural expedition sailings, bringing guests deep into the heart of history, art, architecture, and more around the Mediterranean, northern Africa and other exotic destinations.

SH Diana Delivered

The newest vessel in the small but elegant Swan Hellenic fleet has been delivered, as SH Diana has set sail from the Helsinki Shipyard and is en route to begin her maiden voyage in Palermo, Italy.

The shipyard turned over the vessel on Friday, March 31, 2023, when she was enthusiastically welcomed by cruise line officials. “We’re delighted to have taken delivery of this exceptionally beautiful and versatile new 5-star vessel,” said Andrea Zito, Swan Hellenic CEO.

The 12,100-gross-ton ship is the largest in Swan Hellenic’s fleet, and can welcome as many as 192 guests onboard.

The ship features nine decks, each thoughtfully designed for immersive experiences. Extensive outside decks provide superior views and alfresco dining, and many public spaces also feature unobstructed views so travelers don’t miss anything from the remote and exotic destinations they will visit.

Photo Courtesy: Helsinki Shipyard

For even better views, the observation lounge on deck 7 offers unparalleled vistas, and the stargazing deck on deck 9 is another opportunity for unique and beautiful sights.

Guests will also enjoy amazing 5-star luxury onboard, with all 96 staterooms outfitted with flame-effect fireplaces, original works of art, glass-enclosed rain showers, a customized pillow menu, and much more.

A crew of 140 will offer luxury service to match the ship’s design and details, ensuring all travelers have outstanding experiences aboard SH Diana, which befits a ship named after the ancient Roman goddess of light and the moon, hunting, and wildernesses.

Also onboard is a team of 12 seasoned expert guides, speakers, and lecturers to enrich each voyage with more details and intimate experiences for guests to make lifetime memories.

Amazing Itineraries

SH Diana is specifically designed for immersive expeditions, with a range of unique destinations cruise travelers are eager to explore.

“As the largest ship in our fleet, she is the first to be outfitted with large tender boats as well as expedition zodiacs, offering guests a wide variety of extraordinary in-depth experiences seeing what others don’t,” said Zito.

Photo Courtesy: Helsinki Shipyard

The ship’s first sailing will be a 10-night voyage “Mysteries of Carthage and the Moors” departing from Palermo, Italy, and exploring the north African coast with ports of call such as La Goulette, Tunisia; Annaba and Bejaia, Algeria; Tangier, Morocco; and more.

Other voyages on offer include “Historic Ports of the Western Seaboard” exploring the Atlantic coasts of Portugal, Spain, and France, as well as Belgium and the Netherlands.

“Norway Explored” and “Lands of the Vikings” will visit stunning stops along the Norwegian fjords, while “Arctic Odyssey” is an incredible circumnavigation of Svalbard, the most remote archipelago within the Arctic Circle.

No matter where SH Diana sails, her Polar Class 6 ice-strengthened hull and extra-large stabilizers ensure a smooth and comfortable voyage for everyone aboard.

SH Diana will be officially christened in Amsterdam on May 4, 2023, officially beginning what is sure to be a distinctive and memorable career.