New Sign At Caribbean Cruise Port Welcomes Passengers



Cruise ship guests stepping ashore for a port call at St. George’s, Grenada, are seeing a bright new addition to the Welcome Center, a bold, multi-colored sign that spells out the name of the Southern Caribbean destination.

Visitors from around the globe will see the display as they disembark from more than 200 cruise ships scheduled to call at Grenada this winter season.

Grenada Harbor Sign Is One of Five to Be Installed

A colorful new sign with large letters spelling out Grenada and designed to promote the island nation as a premier tourist destination was unveiled at the Melville Street Cruise Ship Terminal on January 23.

The cruise terminal sign is the first of five such signs that will be placed in public locations around Grenada and sister island Carriacou. (A third island, Petite Martinique, also is part of Grenada.)

Grenada Tourism Authority CEO Petra Roach said, “We are thrilled to unveil this beautiful new sign at the Melville Street Cruise Ship Terminal. It is a true representation of what Grenada has to offer, and it serves as a warm welcome to all who visit our island.”

Each letter of the sign is illustrated with experiences visitors to Grenada can enjoy and depictions of island attractions, including beaches, rainforests, historic sites, sailing, diving, marine life, and flora and fauna.

Photo Courtesy: Grenada Gov

The tourism authority said it is confident that the new signs will serve as powerful symbols and representations of Grenada’s unique selling points. Also, they will inspire more visitors to explore the tri-island state, the authority added.

It estimates that 202 cruise ships and more than 375,000 cruise ship guests will visit Grenada this season, which began in October and continues through May. Those numbers reflect an 11% increase in cruise arrivals from the pre-pandemic season of 2018-19.

Melville Terminal Can Welcome Large Ships

The Melville Street terminal can accommodate ships up to 1,066 feet long, meaning it can host some of the industry’s largest ships, such as Royal Caribbean’s Voyager of the Seas, a 1,021-foot long, 137,276-gross-ton ship that will call at the port in March as she sails a 7-night Southern Caribbean cruise from San Juan, Puerto Rico. The Voyager-class vessel accommodates 3,286 guests.

The first ship to call at Grenada this winter season was Celebrity Cruises’ 2,158-guest Celebrity Summit, measuring 965-feet long, on October 21, 2022.

Besides Royal Caribbean and Celebrity, other cruise lines with ships slated to call at Grenada this season include AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, Princess Cruises, MSC Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Oceania Cruises.