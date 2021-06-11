New Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Arrives at Homeport

Royal Caribbean’s new Odyssey of the Seas cruise ship has arrived at her new homeport of Port Everglades, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The vessel arrived in the U.S. for the very first time last week in Port Canaveral.

Odyssey of the Seas Arrives Home

After arriving in the U.S. for the first time on June 4, Odyssey of the Seas arrived at her homeport in Fort Lauderdale. The second Quantum-ultra class ship will now begin preparations to begin passenger cruises in July. She will sail 6- to 8-night Caribbean cruises through April 2022, starting on July 3, 2021.

Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels, said: “What a way to start the day with the arrival of the newest, most innovative ship on the ocean, Odyssey of the Seas. Port Everglades is ready for cruising to start again, and we are thrilled to welcome guests and crew back to Broward County and Port Everglades. We all want to see cruising come back, and first and foremost, we want it to come back in a safe and secure manner.”

The cruise line and the port have released photos of the ship’s arrival below:

The Royal Caribbean cruise ship was previously scheduled to begin sailings out of Israel but due to the unsafe situation in the country, it was decided by the cruise line to pull the ship out and redeploy her to the U.S. earlier than planned. The good news is that those cruisers in the U.S. don’t have to wait until November to take a vacation on Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship.

It’s a busy time for Port Everglades as the port will be the first in the U.S. to begin passenger operations with the Celebrity Edge on June 26. Royal Caribbean Group has been busy making sure all crew members are fully vaccinated and that port agreements are in place as required by the CDC’s Conditional Sailing Order.

Odyssey of the Seas was built at the Meyer Turku shipyard and delivered to Royal Caribbean on March 31, 2021. She’s 169,000 gross tons and has a guest capacity of 5,498 at double occupancy, along with 1,550 international crew members.