New Relaxing Spaces Revealed for Upcoming New Carnival Ship

Carnival Cruise Line has teased more details about its upcoming Excel-class Carnival Celebration, due to join the fleet in November 2022, sailing from Miami.

The extraordinary vessel will include extraordinary options for relaxation, with multiple spa options, private retreats, and more for passengers to kick back, chill out, and rejuvenate while on their cruise vacation.

Three Exclusive Relaxation Spaces

Carnival Celebration will feature three exclusive relaxation spaces with multiple options for guests to enjoy – the luxurious Cloud 9 Spa, the exclusive Loft 19, and the ever-popular Serenity.

“While every Carnival ship has places to relax, we took all of the fan favorites from across our fleet and brought them to Carnival Celebration to make her the ultimate space to unwind and enjoy your vacation,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“From our popular Cloud 9 Spa and adult-only areas to the new spaces designed just for relaxing, there will be nothing like feeling pampered while enjoying endless ocean views and vibes on Carnival Celebration.”

Cloud 9 Spa

The first space is the popular Cloud 9 Spa, already a hit across the Fun Ship fleet for offering both traditional massages, facials, body wraps, and other pampering treatments as well as innovative wellness therapies such as acupuncture, thermal suites, and a hydrotherapy pool.

Carnival Celebration Cloud 9 Spa (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Aboard Carnival Celebration, the Cloud 9 Spa is located on decks 5 and 6 forward.

The Cloud 9 Spa also has an expansive fitness center with the latest cardio and weight-training equipment to cater to all conditioning levels.

A wide range of instructor-led exercise classes and wellness programs will be offered, and the full service salon features hair services, barbers, manicures, pedicures, and other treatment options for guests to look their very best.

Loft 19

Loft 19 – appropriately enough on deck 19, forward – is a secluded, retreat-style experience first introduced on Carnival Cruise Line’s flagship, Mardi Gras.

Ideal for soaking up the sun with breathtaking views, Loft 19 includes full bar service, an infinity whirlpool, sun loungers, and private spacious cabanas, available for rent by day or voyage.

Carnival Celebration Loft 19 (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Loft 19 attendants are available to help with guests’ needs, such as providing plush robes, lunch delivery, chilled towels, and fresh fruit.

While the cabanas are available for anyone onboard to rent, guests staying in Carnival Excel-level suites will enjoy complimentary access to Loft 19 and receive priority cabana reservations.

Serenity

The familiar, fleet-wide Serenity Adult-Only Retreat is found on deck 18 (forward) aboard Carnival Celebration. There, guests age 21 and older can escape to a private space where they are able to grab a drink at the bar or take a dip in the pool, surrounded by peace and tranquility.

Carnival Celebration Serenity (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Serenity features a private pool and two hot tubs, plentiful loungers, and the best possible spaces to soak up the rays and ease into the ultimate vacation relaxation mode.

Even More Spaces to Relax

In addition to these exclusive spaces, guests aboard Carnival Celebration have other options to find their perfect relaxation spot.

The ship includes a variety of pool areas with sweeping views throughout the ship’s zones, including the patio pool in Summer Landing, the tides pool in Lido, and the Havana pool exclusive to guests booked in Havana staterooms and suites.

Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Guests can also enjoy their own private balconies – Carnival Celebration features more than 1,600 balcony staterooms in a variety of categories, from luxurious suites to both forward- and aft-view balconies, extended balconies, cove balconies, and more, each one providing guests their own intimate space to relax.

Of course, not all guests want a quiet, secluded space to relax, and Carnival Celebration will offer all types of fun options for all types of relaxation.

From the cruise line’s second BOLT roller coaster to energetic lounges to dynamic shows to indulgent dining options, every guest aboard is sure to find their own way to relax on Carnival Celebration.