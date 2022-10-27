New Princess Cruises Ship to Offer Full Mediterranean Season

Sun Princess, which will debut in 2024 as the largest ever ship for Princess Cruises, will spend her inaugural season offering amazing Mediterranean itineraries of various lengths and departure ports.

This will give eager travelers many opportunities to experience the new, innovative vessel and see for themselves just how it will redefine Princess Cruises.

Sun Princess to Sail in Mediterranean

Princess Cruises has announced that the new Sphere-class Sun Princess will sail a memorable 10-day Grand Mediterranean inaugural voyage from Barcelona, Athens, and Rome, touring the highlights of the region.

This initial sailing of the new ship will begin on February 8, 2024, and will include ports of call in Spain, Italy, Greece, and Turkey.

Sun Princess will remain in the Mediterranean for a full season in Europe, offering 7-23 night itineraries from multiple departure ports, including Barcelona, Rome, Athens, and Southampton.

Sailing in a region so rich in history, art, culture, food, wine, and more, Sun Princess will bring guests to amazing locations in an amazing way. Depending on the itinerary, the ship will visit Santorini, Gibraltar, Marseille, Sicily, Naples, and more.

Furthermore, guests will have outstanding options to expand their European travels with pre- and post-sailing cruise tours in Greece, Italy, or Spain.

This gives travelers unique opportunities to delve deeper into the region’s history and culture, such as visiting the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of the Acropolis and Parthenon of Athens; exploring Venice’s St. Mark’s Square and Doge’s Palace, Rome’s Coliseum and Vatican museums, and Michelangelo’s David in Florence; or sampling the tastes of Spain in Madrid, Valencia, and Toledo.

Bookings are now open for the new ship, and past guests can take advantage of special offers and promotions when booking early.

Destinations Inspiring Design

It is especially symbolic that Sun Princess will spend her initial season in the Mediterranean, as much of the ship’s innovative design has been inspired by the region.

“When you dream of the Mediterranean, you immediately think of sunshine, endless blue water views, colorful and distinctive architecture, incredible cuisine, engaging locals, and romantic settings,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

“It’s a perfect match having our new Sun Princess debut in this scenic region because so much of our design inspiration for this next-generation ship comes directly from these iconic destinations.”

Render Courtesy: Princess Cruises

The 175,500-ton vessel showcases Italian heritage by featuring the stunning engineering achievement The Dome, a cutting-edge entertainment space and the first-ever glass geodesic dome at sea, inspired by the terraces of Santorini.

Another distinctive feature is the 9-story sphere, providing breathtaking views and amazing light, ensuring guests don’t miss any of the remarkable vistas wherever the ship sails.

The iconic Princess Piazza Atrium will still be at the heart of the ship, rising three stories and showcasing an outward-looking suspended space, which will also offer unparalleled views as well as various bars and Alfredo’s Pizzeria.

Traveling the World

While Sun Princess will spend her inaugural season touring the Mediterranean, the ship is scheduled to reposition to Fort Lauderdale in November 2024.

From there, it is likely she will offer a range of Caribbean itineraries for the winter season, bringing guests to relaxed tropical destinations with all the authentic experiences and superior personalized service Princess Cruises is known to offer. Winter 2024-2025 itineraries have not yet been announced.

Sun Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, in northeastern Italy. Her as-yet-unnamed sister ship, the second of the Sphere class, is planned to debut in mid-2025. Both ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), and are sure to incorporate a range of environmental innovations to protect the habitats they visit.