New Onboard Activities Coming to MSC Cruises

A cruise ship can be a destination unto itself, and many cruise travelers love the amazing activities, events, and parties featured onboard. MSC Cruises is amping up their activity options with outstanding classic favorites as well as fresh new options throughout its U.S. fleet, bringing guests together to enjoy every exciting moment of their cruise.

New Deck Parties and International Events

A central event of 7-night sailings aboard the Fantasia-class MSC Divina will be the Family Deck Party, a fun-filled celebration featuring classic fair and carnival games, a jumping castle, gladiator and Zorb-Sumo matches, balloon animals, face painting, prizes, finger foods, desserts, and much more.

MSC Divina is currently sailing roundtrip Caribbean Bahamas itineraries ranging from 3-11 nights from Port Canaveral, including visits to the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. In October, the ship will reposition to Miami to offer similar cruises from the south Florida homeport.

Photo Credit: Conrad Schutt / Shutterstock

In the meantime, the larger, Meraviglia-class MSC Meraviglia will also feature the Family Deck Party on similar Caribbean Bahamas itineraries from Port Canaveral when she arrives in Florida in mid-October.

Another outstanding event featured on MSC Divina is the International Meet cocktail party and special dinner. The International Meet debuted on the Seaside-class MSC Seashore in July, offering a casual atmosphere for guests to meet travelers of the more than 180 nationalities commonly represented onboard MSC Cruises’ ships.

The International Meet features not only great company, but a menu of global flavors with drinks and selections from the cruise line’s newly refreshed onboard menus, providing guests with a chance to not only meet new friends from around the world, but also to sample delicious tastes from all corners of the globe.

Parties for Everyone

Not only will these two new parties bring even more celebratory flair aboard MSC Cruises’ ships, but a range of other amazing parties are held onboard, highlighting the diverse and welcoming passengers that sail with the cruise line.

The Veterans Get Together honors all of those who have served in the military, and the Solo Travelers Cocktail Party invites individual travelers to meet new friends in a festive introductory atmosphere.

The LGBTQIAP+ Get Together welcomes travelers of all identities in an inclusive and relaxed setting, and the Romantic Couples Under the Stars features romantic music, gentle breezes, and festive drinks on the open decks.

Photo Credit: Solarisys / Shutterstock

Cruisers of all ages will also enjoy the Cup Cake Decoration event, guided by the ship’s pastry chefs to create sweet and tasty desserts with personal flair.

Of course, all guests will enjoy the classic Sailaway Party with music and dancing as their cruise begins, as well as a chance to dress their best with Gala Night on every MSC vessel.

In addition to these specific events, guests will find plenty of other fun onboard, including live music, sports tournaments, arcades, pools, waterparks, and so much more.

If lively parties aren’t quite what a passenger wants, they will find great opportunities to relax and refresh in the MSC Aurea Spa with rejuvenating massages, saunas, beauty treatments, and energizing fitness classes.

Furthermore, outstanding shows will bring everyone together to cap off the evening with mesmerizing music, dancing, and other entertainment.

With so much to offer, every eager traveler can find something fun to make great memories aboard MSC Cruises’ diverse itineraries this summer. With pre-cruise testing now dropped on MSC ships from U.S. homeports, more guests than ever before can be welcomed aboard for an amazing cruise vacation.