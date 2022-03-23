New Miami-Themed Zone Revealed for Carnival Celebration

Carnival Cruise Line has revealed new details about a distinctive neighborhood zone to be unveiled aboard the upcoming Excel-class Carnival Celebration. The new neighborhood will pay homage to the cruise line’s headquarters, the ship’s primary homeport, and where Carnival Cruise Line began – Miami.

820 Biscayne Revealed

The Miami-themed neighborhood is to be called “820 Biscayne” – after the address of Carnival’s original headquarters – and will celebrate the culture, architectural styles, and flavors of the home city where the line was founded in 1972.

“Miami has been our home for 50 years, and in bringing a brand new ship to its port, we wanted to show some extra love to the city that helped us become who we are today,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“Carnival Celebration will celebrate all things Carnival, intertwining where we have been with where we are going, and we can’t think about where we started without thinking about Miami and all of the fun that it represents,“ Duffy said.

Rendering Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

820 Biscayne will be located on Deck 8, in the location where the Italian-themed La Piazza is located on Carnival Celebration‘s sister ship, Mardi Gras. The zone will include the same features, including the popular Rudi’s Seagrill and Cucina del Capitano specialty restaurants, though their layouts and decor will be reimagined with a tropical, Miami vibe.

Similarly, the ship’s 24-hour pizzeria and the deli eatery will also have more colorful, themed appearances, as well as menu additions that bring the Florida-Cuban fusion tastes to hungry guests.

Rendering Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

“We wanted to continue to give our guests the delicious and fun offerings they know and love from Mardi Gras but with new identities that pay tribute to the rich culture of Miami, a city that is so special to all of us,” said Ben Clement, senior vice president of new builds, refurbishment, and product innovation.

Bar 820 will also offer Miami-themed drinks, from Cuban and specialty coffees for early risers on their way outside for some morning sunshine, to tropical frozen drinks and creative martinis day and night.

Rendering Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Throughout this zone, guests will experience a unique take on Miami. From beautiful artwork to fun photo opportunities like posing with flamingoes on skateboards, guests will feel like they’re truly walking around the ‘305’ or cruising down Ocean Drive. Art Deco fonts, bright colors, and tropical patterns will be found throughout the zone, giving guests a feel of South Florida throughout 820 Biscayne.

“Miami is a one-of-a-kind city with many different sides to it, so we tried to capture all of that in 820 Biscayne – from the tropical feel and original Art Deco designs that can still be found on Miami Beach today to the modern city look of Brickell – and of course, with a huge emphasis on the delicious flavors throughout,” said Clement.

Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

More Zones to Explore

In addition to 820 Biscayne, guests aboard Carnival Celebration will also have other distinctive neighborhood zones to enjoy. In a first look revealed last month, the cruise line announced that the ship will incorporate elements from former Carnival Cruise ships to pay homage to the line’s history, and now 820 Biscayne will continue that tribute to all things Carnival.

In total, the ship will feature six unique zones, including the Ultimate Playground where guests will find waterslides, miniature golf, a children’s aqua park, SportSquare, ropes course, and the BOLT roller coaster.

Rendering Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Celebration Central is the ship’s central atrium, which will be home to outstanding shows and performances, as well as Bingo games, live music, and other fun. The atrium’s floor-to-ceiling windows will change into 16 individually controlled LED screens to coordinate with the atrium’s ever-changing entertainment.

Carnival Celebration will also include popular food and dining options, such as JavaBlue Café, Bonsai Sushi, The Watering Hole poolside bar, RedFrog Tiki Bar, Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant, guest-favorite Guy’s Burger Joint, Seafood Shack, Street Eats, and more.

As a culmination of the cruise line’s year-long celebration of its 50th birthday, Carnival Celebration is scheduled to debut in November 2022.