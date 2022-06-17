New MSC Luxury Cruise Line to Sail Alaska

Immersive luxury line Explora Journeys has announced its first ever season in Alaska with Explora I offering three distinct, detailed itineraries for 2024 sailings.

The ship will set sail from Vancouver, Canada, providing a rare opportunity for guests to explore untouched Alaskan wilderness from a unique perspective.

New, Longer Alaskan Itineraries

Explora Journeys is planning outstanding immersive Alaskan itineraries that bring guests to the Last Frontier for a more detailed and intimate visit.

The itineraries, which will begin May 6, 2024 and continue through the end of August, are 10-11 nights, and bring guests not only to popular ports of call such as Juneau, Sitka, Skagway, Ketchikan, and Victoria, but also to stunning scenic vistas like Mendenhall Glacier and Misty and Tracy Arm Fjords.

“Explora Journeys’ Alaskan experience will inspire and excite in equal measure, especially for those who are curious for remarkable exploration,” said Michael Ungerer, the Chief Executive Officer of Explora Journeys.

“Blending luxury and adventure from soaring mountains, Arctic tundra, giant rivers, fjords, and glaciers, to deep, frozen oceans and vibrant wildlife, Explora Journeys will ensure a one-of-a kind experience.”

Photo Courtesy: MSC Explorer Journeys

Each unique journey will have its own personality and opportunity for adventure.

The 11-night “Remote Wrangell and Spectacular Sitka” itinerary – offered for just one sailing, departing May 6, 2024 – will offer guests such outstanding experiences as flight-seeing Mount Edgecumbe, kayaking Sitka Sound, hiking former WWII installations, and finding peace in the blue-domed St. Michael’s Cathedral.

Another 11-night itinerary, “Sailing the Whale’s Highway,” offers five separate departures from May through September, and has been carefully planned to maximize the opportunity to safely and responsibly encounter these majestic creatures in the wild along the famed Inside Passage. Ports of call include Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Valdez, Juneau, Sitka, and more.

The third itinerary option, “Journey of the Glaciers,” is a 10-night sailing with four departures from late May through late July. This iconic voyage will explore the full breadth of the Inside Passage, showcasing coastlines sculpted by rivers of jagged ice and offering a variety of ports of call popular with all Alaska cruises.

A Unique Approach to Alaska

With interest in Alaska travel continuing to grow, Explora Journeys is offering a more elegant, luxury experience for travelers, creating a connection to these pristine, remarkable seas through the line’s “An Ocean State of Mind” philosophy – inspiring guests to travel further, immerse deeper, and linger longer.

Rendering Courtesy: MSC Explorer Journeys

From experiencing the crack and gurgle of the Mendenhall Glacier, to flying over the sweeping wilderness, to observing nature’s power with the sights of brown bears hunting salmon or humpback whales breaching calm, ice-cold waters, Explora Journeys wants its guests to truly connect with their destinations.

Part of that experience will be heightened onboard with locally sourced cuisine and specialties from Alaskan microbreweries, as well as curated entertainment and enrichment opportunities.

Wellness programs, a thermal spa, and a truly all-inclusive commitment that includes gratuities, beverages, wi-fi, and more, will provide guests with unforgettable, stress-free memories.

A New Luxury Line

Explora Journeys is part of MSC Group, a company already renowned for its customer service and heightened experiences. The new luxury lifestyle Explora Journeys brand will expand that dedication with the Explora class of ships, the first to be delivered in May 2023.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Explorer Journeys

Explora I is under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, and is planned to be 64,000 gross tons, featuring 14 decks that can accommodate just under 1,000 guests. The ship was floated out into the next phase of its construction at the end of May.

When she debuts in May 2023, Explora I will offer a wide variety of inaugural itineraries around the Mediterranean, as well as later voyages in Scandinavia and northern Europe, Iceland, New England, the Caribbean, Mexico, and even Hawaii.

Explora II, slated to debut in 2024, is already under construction as well, and two additional sister ships have already been ordered for the cruise line for 2025 and 2026 deliveries.