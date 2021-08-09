New MSC Cruises Flagship Begins Sailing in Europe Before U.S. Debut

MSC Seashore, the newest ship in the fleet, begins sailing in Europe, and it means that one of the most advanced MSC vessels is another step closer to its U.S. debut out of Miami in November 2021.

MSC Seashore Begins Sailings

The 19th cruise ship to join the fleet has started operations in Europe for the first time. MSC Seashore is in Naples, Italy today, August 9, as part of its inaugural seven-night itinerary. The voyage includes additional embarkation ports of Barcelona in Spain, Marseille in France, Genoa in Italy. The vessel will next be making a port of call at Messina in Siciliy and then Valetta in Malta. The ship will then head to Barcelona, Marseille, and Genoa.

This is the first time guests have been able to experience one of the most advanced vessels in the fleet and the first Seaside EVO class vessel, an evolution of MSC Seaside and Seaview. Here are some highlights of MSC Seashore:

Next-generation environmental technology to minimize the ship’s environmental footprint and ensuring even cleaner air emissions

to minimize the ship’s environmental footprint and ensuring even cleaner air emissions Cutting-edge air sanitation technology, Safe Air, developed by Fincantieri featuring UV-C lamps to eliminate viruses and bacteria to guarantee clean and safe air on board

developed by Fincantieri featuring UV-C lamps to eliminate viruses and bacteria to guarantee clean and safe air on board Nearly 140,000 sq. ft. of outdoor space with a wide choice of outdoor bars and dining, pools and deck area for relaxing and sunbathing

of outdoor space with a wide choice of outdoor bars and dining, pools and deck area for relaxing and sunbathing Six stunning swimming pools with enlarged poolside areas including a spectacular new Infinity Pool, two new Infinity Whirlpools and a new VR waterslide in the aquapark

with enlarged poolside areas including a spectacular new Infinity Pool, two new Infinity Whirlpools and a new VR waterslide in the aquapark An expansive 1,772 sq. ft. waterfront promenade close to the water, ideal for grabbing a drink and al fresco dining or simply taking a stroll to enjoy the fresh sea air

waterfront promenade close to the water, ideal for grabbing a drink and al fresco dining or simply taking a stroll to enjoy the fresh sea air 11 different types of staterooms and suites with balconies including the coveted aft suits, 50 terraced suites with extended balconies offering up to 161 sq. ft. of private terrace and 32 different suites with outdoor private whirlpools

including the coveted aft suits, 50 terraced suites with extended balconies offering up to 161 sq. ft. of private terrace and 32 different suites with outdoor private whirlpools The largest most luxurious MSC Yacht Club with an enhanced and extended pool area and sundeck offering 21,528 sq. ft. of space

an enhanced and extended pool area and sundeck offering A sublime creation, Danza del Mare : a work of art realized by VENINI, a point of excellence of Made in Italy, known the world over for the artistic and cultural excellence of its design works.

: a work of art realized by VENINI, a point of excellence of Made in Italy, known the world over for the artistic and cultural excellence of its design works. Danza del Mare has been created for the MSC Foundation – a symbol of the MSC Foundation’s efforts to protect the Sea.

A gastronomic adventure with 18 bars and lounges, including 12 indoor and six outdoor venues, five specialty restaurants and four main dining restaurants

with 18 bars and lounges, including 12 indoor and six outdoor venues, five specialty restaurants and four main dining restaurants The re-designed Chef’s Court on deck 8 – the go-to destination for eating and drinking, with a choice of five specialty restaurants and two bars, including a new alfresco dining area for the Butcher’s Cut

on deck 8 – the go-to destination for eating and drinking, with a choice of five specialty restaurants and two bars, including a new alfresco dining area for the Butcher’s Cut Award-winning family activities and facilities with 98 hours of live entertainment for kids of all ages on each and every cruise

and facilities with 98 hours of live entertainment for kids of all ages on each and every cruise A brand-new aft lounge, Le Cabaret Rouge, with original live entertainment every night

MSC Seashore (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

Not Long Until U.S. Debut

Now that the new flagship has started sailing, the anticipation grows for when she debuts in the U.S. in November. Following the summer season of Mediterranean cruises, MSC Seashore will complete an 18-night transatlantic voyage in Miami, Florida.

From PortMiami, the ship will begin to offer seven-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean. There will be two alternating itineraries in the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

The Western Caribbean itinerary includes calls to Ocho Rios in Jamaica, George Town in the Cayman Islands, and Cozumel in Mexico. The Eastern Caribbean itinerary will include visits to San Juan in Puerto Rico, St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

As part of both itineraries, the MSC Seashore will also make a call at the cruise line’s private island of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, located in the Bahamas.

The ship will become the third in the fleet to begin sailing in the U.S. MSC Meraviliga has already resume cruises out of Miami, and MSC Divina will restart in September.