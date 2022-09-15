New MSC Cruise Ship to Feature High-Tech Entertainment

With the naming ceremony scheduled for November 13, it’s not too long before MSC Cruises’ newest ground-breaking LNG-powered cruise ship World Europa sets sail. MSC today revealed several new and exciting entertainment options that will be offered onboard.

The new entertainment will complement the vessel’s innovative design and spread throughout the ship, including the theatre, a full-scale arena, lounges, and pop-up live shows.

An Abundance of Exciting Entertainment Options

MSC World Europa will be the new flagship for the Switzerland-based cruise line. For that reason, the company is going all out with new and innovative entertainment options, very much in line with the ship’s groundbreaking design.

From morning to night, guests young and old, will enjoy a variety of awe-inspiring entertainment. The ship will have three new concert-style shows in the multipurpose Luna Park Arena, five new full-scale theatre productions in the World Theatre, four themed experiences in the Panorama Lounge, and pop-up live exhibits throughout.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Steve Leatham, MSC Cruises Global Head of Entertainment, said: “The brand-new interactive entertainment featured on board MSC World Europa will be unlike anything that our guests have ever experienced, combining futuristic technology and unique specially designed venues.”

“From surprise moments that will take place during the entirety of the cruise to spectacular shows and state-of the-art venues, our guests will be blown away by the abundance of fantastic entertainment options on board as they find themselves at the heart of productions and immerse themselves in incredible performances and activities.”

Luna Park Arena

From K-pop to Dance Music, stunt shows, and dance classes, the new Luna Park Arena is a versatile new multifunctional entertainment venue where guests don’t just sit down but are encouraged to participate.

Luna Park (Rendering Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

During the day, there will be the VR Drone academy, a Digital Dance Academy with Strictly Come Dancing champion Flavia Cacace-Mistry, and two new large-scale interactive gameshows.

The venue is transformed into a concert hall with three different shows in the evening. Symphonic Ibiza, Supershow, and Crimson Club will offer everything from dance music and K-Pop to a movie-themed stunt show.

Five Full-Scale Theater Shows and Much More

Even the theater will see innovative changes from what we’ve seen onboard cruise ships in the past. MSC World Europa will have five new original large-scale theatre shows focused on exploration, travel, the sea, theatre, and sustainability.

The shows will have LED visuals, incredible scenery and props, an E-Bike Stunt Wheel, Broadway classic show tunes, and fantastic circus and magical elements based on Beatles songs.

MSC World Europa Theater (Rendering Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

In the Panorama Lounge, MSC is combining technology and entertainment. During the day, guests can tap into their creativity in the lounge with the help of interactive screens that will project their drawings onto the lounge’s floor.

At night, there will be four immersive 90-minute music experiences with live bands, dancers, singers, aerialists, and acrobats.

Guests will see surprise pop-up entertainment such as street theatre, musicians, and even inflatables throughout the ship.

For those for which all this isn’t enough, MSC World Europa will have the fleet’s largest waterpark with VR technology, roller disco, rock & roll bingo, bumper cars, and the largest dry slide at sea, The Venom Drop @ The Spiral spans 11 decks and is very much a centerpiece for the vessel.

The naming ceremony for MSC World Europa will take place on November 13 in Doha, Qatar, where she will also host visitors of the FIFA World Cup. Through the end of March 2023, the vessel will sail a series of cruises around the Persian Gulf, sailing to Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar.

From April 2023, the ship will begin its first Mediterenenan season, calling Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Naples, Malta, and more.