New MSC Cruise Ship to Feature Family and Youth Innovations

The upcoming MSC Seascape will feature outstanding new entertainment innovations and interactive spaces for young cruisers and families, with options never before seen at sea.

The cruise line has announced details of the new offerings for the Seaside-class vessel, which will become MSC Cruises’ new flagship when she debuts in November 2022.

New Family and Youth Spaces on MSC Seascape

MSC Cruises is seeking to elevate the family experience aboard MSC Seascape, and is doing so with stunning new spaces and entertainment options for family members of all ages.

The 169,400-gross-ton ship will feature 98 hours of live entertainment per cruise as well as more than 7,500 square feet (700 square meters) of dedicated youth spaces onboard.

The cruise line has welcomed more than 350,000 young guests on its ships over the years and is building on their feedback and requests to redesign and reimagine the cruise experience for new generations.

MSC Seashore, Junior Club (Photo Credit: Ivan Sarfatti)

“With MSC Seascape, we want to surprise and leave Generation Z speechless. We’ve listened to the 350,000 young people who have travelled with us over the years and followed their trends and requests,” said MSC Cruises Corporate Kids Entertainment Manager Matteo Mancini.

“We will offer even more space and new experiences for teenagers, have exclusive game shows for this age group, and the first “edutainment” game show dedicated to history, bringing in the concepts of new technology and social media.”

New spaces aboard the ship include two LEGO rooms, with options for different ages and experience levels with the beloved building blocks. A LEGO DUPLO room is exclusively for ages 3 to 6, while the other space welcomes ages 7 to 11 with LEGO bricks and the opportunity to earn a certificate for becoming a LEGO Master Builder.

MSC Seashore, Baby Club Chicco (Photo Credit: Ivan Sarfatti)

For teen cruisers, three new spaces are available, each with different themes and vibes.

The “Future” space features high-tech with the latest consoles, virtual reality, and screens. The “Chill Out” space is a place for teens to talk, exchange social media contacts, and challenge one another to games of ping pong and foozeball. The third space celebrates “Music” as a disco with light and sound effects, where kids will choose their own music late into the night.

MSC Seashore, Young Club (Photo Credit: Ivan Sarfatti)

“We have invested heavily in the entertainment proposition for our youngest guests. We know they value the latest technology, trends and happenings more than any other group, and we lead the way in creating special holidays,” said MSC Cruises Global Head of Entertainment Steve Leatham.

Innovative Game Shows and Classic Favorites

A variety of interactive, high-tech game shows will also be part of the family entertainment offerings aboard MSC Seascape. Tech walls with innovative challenges, entertaining and educational games about Vikings and the challenges they faced, immersive mystery games featuring music, videos, Tik Tok trials, and memory games, as well as digital music game shows are all planned for the vessel.

MSC Seashore, Teens Club (Photo Credit: Ivan Sarfatti)

Yet returning guests familiar with MSC Cruises’ youth programs and family entertainment will not be disappointed – classic favorite activities and events will still be offered as well.

This includes the MSC Dance Crew experience, bringing teams of 10- to 17-year-olds together to battle for title of dance crew of the year, as well as the Teens Club space, the “Late Show” live from the Teens Club and run by young cruisers, and the MSC Foundation Junior Ambassadors focusing on marine conservation and other dedicated activities involved in bettering the world.

The multi-story Pirates Cove Aquapark and MSC Formula Racer will also continue to be popular features aboard the new ship.

Both the Kids Club and the Teens Club will offer extended operating hours to suit all guests’ schedules and vacation styles, allowing families of all ages and preferences to experience and enjoy these new features.

Photo Credit: MSC Cruises

MSC Seascape can welcome as many as 5,877 passengers aboard in 2,270 luxurious staterooms, with 1,648 international crew members on hand to provide exceptional service and amazing cruise experiences.

The ship is scheduled to debut in November 19, 2022, first with a transatlantic sailing from Rome to New York for her naming ceremony, before settling in to her Miami homeport in December and offering a range of Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries.