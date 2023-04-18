New MSC Cruise Ship Starts Sea Trials Ahead of Delivery

MSC Euribia, the new state-of-the-art Meraviglia Plus class cruise ship for MSC Cruises, has set off on a four-day sea trial to test its systems before it is delivered to MSC Cruises at the end of May.

After her naming ceremony in June, she will sail a series of cruises to the Norwegian Fjords from Germany. The sea trials mark the final step before final delivery to MSC Cruises.

Constructed at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, MSC Euribia is the first in its class to be equipped with environmentally friendly liquefied natural gas (LNG) propulsion, acoustic systems to protect wildlife, and state-of-the-art energy efficiency systems.

An Important Milestone for MSC Euribia

Sea trials, one of the final steps in constructing and deploying a new cruise ship, are an essential step in the build process to ensure she is ready for service and all systems work at peak performance.

Photo Credit: City of Saint-Nazaire – Christian Robert

Conducted by shipyard representatives with the ship’s captain in attendance, these trials test systems such as the engine and propulsion systems, steering gear, and technical systems. During sea trials, it is not uncommon for the vessel to be pushed to its maximum speed and steering limits to ensure the ship is safe for sailing with guests.

Should MSC Euribia not reach the expected and contracted data figures for speed, engine performance, etc., the cruise line could request the shipyard to make any necessary adjustments. The cruise ship will return to Chantiers de l’Atlantique on April 22.

Itineraries and Cruises

Upon delivery, MSC Euribia will sail to Copenhagen, Denmark, for her naming ceremony on June 8, 2023. From there, she will embark on 31 cruises from Kiel, Germany. The ship will call at Copenhagen, Denmark; Flam, Norway; Alesund, Norway; Hellesylt, Norway; Haugesund, Norway; and back to Kiel, Germany.

Starting in October, the ship will begin sailing Western European cruises, allowing guests to embark from any ports the vessel calls at. The cruise schedule includes Hamburg, Germany; Rotterdam (Amsterdam), Holland; Zeebrugge (Bruges), Belgium; Le Havre (Paris), France; Southampton, England; and Hamburg, Germany.

Photo Credit: City of Saint-Nazaire – Christian Robert

From January 2024, the itineraries will include several longer voyages, including calls to the Canary Islands, Portugal, Spain, France, and Madeira.

At 183,500 gross tons, the Meraviglia Plus-class vessel is the cruise line’s second ship powered by LNG after MSC World Europa. The vessel is designed to accommodate 6,334 guests on one of the most environmentally conscious cruise ships worldwide.

Environmental Advancements

MSC Euribia, named after the ancient goddess Eurybia who harnessed winds, weather, and constellations to master the seas, will be one of the most environmentally advanced ships in MSC Cruises fleet, alongside MSC World Europa.

MSC Euribia is the first in its class to be equipped with LNG (liquefied natural gas) propulsion, making it a more environmentally friendly cruise ship than ships that run on Marine Diesel or Heavy Fuel Oil.

The vessel has been fitted with wastewater treatment, waste management, and energy efficiency systems. It also features shore-to-ship power connectivity and underwater radiated noise management systems designed to reduce any impact on marine mammals.

The float-out of MSC Euribia occurred on June 20, 2022, with the first steel cutting taking place on June 29, 2021.