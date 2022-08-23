New MSC Cruise Ship for the U.S. Completes Sea Trials

The newest Seaside-class cruise ship, MSC Seascape, has reached the final phases of construction as she arrived back from sea trials at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. MSC Seascape completed the first system tests during a multi-day trial from August 17-20.

MSC Seascape will be the newest MSC Cruise ship fully designed for the US cruise market, with MSC even going as far as calling her the US Flagship. She will be inaugurated and named at a special ceremony in New York City in December.

MSC Seascape Completes Sea Trials

MSC Cruises can start preparing earnest for MSC Seascape‘s inaugural season in the Caribbean at the end of this year. The newest cruise ship in MSC’s fleet, and the official US Flagship, MSC Seascape, arrived back at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, after completing her first sea trials between August 17 and August 20.

MSC Seascape is the fourth MSC Cruise ship under the spectacular Seaside class of cruise ships and second in the Seaside EVO subclass. The Seaside EVO subclass has 65 percent of MSC Seascape’s public spaces wholly reimagined from the original Seaside class design.

Photo Courtesy: MSc Cruises

The ship has the largest, most luxurious MSC Yacht Club, 11 dining venues, 19 bars and lounges, a 1,772-foot-long waterfront promenade, a spectacular glass-floored Bridge of Sighs on deck 16, and space for 5,877 guests.

The sea trials are the final phase of construction, where the shipyard and cruise line verify that all onboard systems operate as ordered. Once all parties have signed off, MSC Seascape is expected to be handed over to MSC Cruises in November of this year.

Read Also: MSC Seascape Floats Out at Shipyard and Reaches Major Milestone

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “Seeing our new U.S. flagship achieve another major milestone on the way to delivery is incredibly exciting for all of us here at MSC Cruises. Guests love our ongoing commitment to bring the newest and most advanced ships to the U.S. because it gives them access to the very best cruising has to offer.”

“MSC Seascape takes everything that’s fantastic about our Seaside-class ships and makes it even better, and sending her to gorgeous destinations like Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve creates an unbeatable vacation experience—on land and at sea.”

Sailing From Miami Year-Round

The 169,400 gross tons cruise ship will be sailing year-round from the cruise capital of the world, PortMiami. After her delivery from the shipyard in November, MSC Seascape will sail one transatlantic voyage from Civitavecchia to New York City.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

The MSC Grand Voyage will set sail from Civitavecchia on Saturday, November 19, and call in Spain, Portugal, and Bermuda before arriving in New York City on Monday, December 5, allowing guests to spend Thanksgiving onboard.

The vessel will then spend several days in New York City, with the naming ceremony on December 7 at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal. She will then sail to Miami for her inaugural Caribbean cruise.

From Miami, MSC Seascape will offer guests the choice of two different itineraries. The first, a seven-night voyage from Miami, sails the eastern Caribbean with stops in Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and Nassau in The Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico, and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

The second itinerary, also seven nights in length, will sail the Western Caribbean and Bahamas, with stops at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands, and Ocho Rios in Jamaica.