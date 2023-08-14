New Luxury Cruise Ship Departs on Maiden Voyage

Departing from Venice, Italy, on August 14th, 2023, the maiden voyage of the glass-laden Silver Nova, Silversea’s premier Nova-class vessel, marks a significant milestone for the cruise line.

Silver Nova Sails for the Adriatic

Silver Nova set off on a captivating seven-day Adriatic journey on August 14th, 2023, with plans to visit ports in Slovenia, Croatia, and Montenegro. The luxury cruise line also recently unveiled the senior officers for the maiden voyage, with Captain Cosimo Pontillo at the helm of the new ship.

The 54,700-ton Silver Nova, with room for 728 passengers, promises its guests an exceptionally spacious and opulent cruise experience, Additionally, a sister ship in the Nova class, going by the name Silver Ray, is set to debut in 2024, further expanding this remarkable fleet.

Before Silver Nova‘s maiden voyage, top executives from Royal Caribbean Group and Silversea took part in a three-day architectural preview of the ship.

Silver Nova (Photo Credit: Silversea Cruises)

Departing from Venice, this exclusive preview offered the cruise lines’ travel partners — along with handpicked individuals from the press — the opportunity to check out the vessel’s extraordinary design and offerings.

“Silver Nova revolutionizes ultra-luxury cruising and sets the new category standard,” Royal Caribbean Group CEO Jason Liberty pointed out.

“From her innovative horizontal design to her emphasis on sustainable operations,” Liberty continued, “Silver Nova speaks to Royal Caribbean Group’s commitment to deliver the world’s best vacations, responsibly.”

The ship’s design is something of a first in the industry, as it leans heavily toward creating open space for travelers, rather than symmetry.

Silver Nova’s Revolutionary New Design and Offerings

Silver Nova, Silversea’s 12th cruise ship overall, is a Nova-class vessel that places a special emphasis on luxury, lots of glass, and a spacious experience for anyone who books passage.

With a space-to-guest ratio of 75 gross registered tons (GRT) per guest — the most generous in Silversea’s fleet — along with a remarkable expanse of 4,000 square meters of glass, Silver Nova will give its guests plenty of elbow room while providing expansive, sweeping vistas throughout all venues and suites thanks to all of that glass.

Photo Credit: Silversea Cruises

“Benefiting from an innovative asymmetrical design, she immerses guests into the destination at every turn — a strong expression of our brand mission,” Silversea Cruises president Barbara Muckermann remarked, regarding the ship’s maiden voyage.

Along with all of that space, the vessel provides an unparalleled degree of individualized attention while cruising, boasting a crew-to-passenger ratio of 1:1.3. This includes dedicated butler service to all of the suites.

“As one of the most spacious ships at sea, and with the broadest array of bars, lounges, and restaurants in ultra-luxury cruise travel, Silver Nova elevates the experience for our guests like never before,” Muckermann said.

Notable features aboard Silversea’s new flagship include the revamped pool deck with its hypnotizing starboard water views. The new outdoor spots, Dusk Bar and Marquee, are also set to make use of the ship’s open, roomy design.

Photo Credit: Silversea Cruises

Every Silver Nova suite will come with a secluded balcony, with the biggest one, in the Otium Suite, clocking in at the 123m² (1,324ft²). The Otium Suite will feature panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows and a 270-degree vista. Moreover, the suite boasts a 40m² (431ft²) veranda equipped with a personal whirlpool.

Passengers’ experiences should be enhanced even more through an extensive variety of bars, dining options, and lounges.

The imaginative culinary concept, Sea and Land Taste (S.A.L.T.) will be on offer, creating an onboard gastronomic ecosystem marked by food exploration, land excursions, interactive cooking sessions, and more. The Otium wellness program has been upgraded too.

Sailing the Mediterranean

Silver Nova will spend the rest of the summer in the Mediterranean before moving to the Caribbean and South America in November 2023. The big news for the ship is the 71-day Grand Expedition of South America, slated to begin on January 4, 2024, with ports of call across 18 different nations.

During its Grand Voyage, Silver Nova is scheduled to visit Lima, Buenos Aires, as well as Rio de Janeiro for several days of Carnival festivities. Those are just a few of the stops scheduled over this 10-week itinerary, which should be quite an adventure for everyone on board.