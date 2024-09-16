New Luxury Cruise Ship Christened, Embarks on Maiden Voyage

It’s full speed ahead for Explora II, MSC’s latest addition to its luxury Explora Journeys fleet, after a naming ceremony in Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy, on September 16, 2024.

The second in six ships planned for Explora Journeys, Explora II’s special event was marked by a traditional maritime ceremony, symbolized by a ribbon cutting and breaking a bottle of champagne on the ship’s bow.

The honor was carried out by the vessel’s godmother, Rosalba Giugni, founder and president of Marevivo Foundation, an organization dedicated to the preservation of marine environments.

International guests, MSC executives, and notable figures like Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and Italian filmmaker Giuseppe Tornatore, best known for his 1988 film Cinema Paradiso, which won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, attended the christening.

The evening concluded with a gala dinner; a performance by British pop singer Tony Hadley, lead vocalist of the 1980s new wave band Spandau Ballet; and a drone light show celebrating Explora Journeys.

“Naming a new ship is a proud maritime tradition, and tonight’s celebration marks our continued growth as we redefine luxury ocean travel,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of the cruise division of MSC Group.

He continued, “Our vision began with the contemporary brand MSC Cruises, where we developed a premium offer with MSC Yacht Club and, from there, identified a further demand for luxury experiences at sea.”

Last week, Explora Journeys also marked the keel laying of Explora III and the steel cutting of Explora IV at the Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa, set to be delivered in 2026 and 2027, respectively. The four ships will be the first of six in a fleet being created to provide a “luxurious ocean adventure visiting sought-after destinations.”

Vago says guests can “expect the same high standards and quality service across our fleet, all over the globe.”

Setting Sail with New Features

Explora II officially begins its maiden voyage today, September 16, 2024, embarking on a 7-night journey across the Mediterranean. The ship’s itinerary includes calls to Sorrento, the island of Lipari, Trapani, and Siracusa, Italy, before heading to Valletta, Malta on September 21.

The voyage concludes on September 23 in Tarragona, Spain, where the ship will prepare for its next adventures.

Among its standout new features is the first-ever Buccellati jewelry boutique at sea, offering exclusive pieces from the renowned Italian jeweler. Guests can also enjoy a curated selection of collaborations, including limited-edition items from luxury brands like Borsalino, Kampos, and Massaba, all available in the ship’s upscale “The Journey” boutique.

EXPLORA II Naming Ceremony

For those seeking relaxation, the reimagined Ocean Wellness Spa provides an array of Ayurvedic and holistic wellness experiences. The ship’s outdoor spaces have also been refreshed, with the Helios Pool & Bar featuring custom-designed Unopiù furniture.

The ship, designated “Green Plus” by Registro Italiano Navale, joins Explora I and its future sisters in featuring shore power connectivity, underwater noise management systems to protect marine life, and a range of energy-efficient equipment.

MSC’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in the selection of Giugni as godmother, honoring her 35-yeardedication to protecting the world’s oceans. The ship’s interior is also adorned with a marine photography exhibition that showcases underwater ecosystems and raises awareness about ocean conservation.

After its maiden Mediterranean journey, Explora II will join Explora I and reposition to the Caribbean for the winter season, visiting destinations like St. Barts, Aruba, and Antigua. In the summer of 2025, the ship will return to the Mediterranean, calling at ports like Barcelona and Monte Carlo.

The Explora Journeys fleet will include Explora V and Explora VI, which are set to debut in 2027 and 2028, respectively, and being built at Fincantieri.