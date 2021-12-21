New LNG Mega Ship Delivered to Carnival-Owned AIDA Cruises

AIDA Cruises’ newest ship, the highly anticipated AIDAcosma, has been officially delivered in Germany and marks another step forward in sustainable cruising. This delivery brings the new LNG-powered ship one step closer to its debut in April 2022.

AIDA Cruises Takes Delivery of AIDAcosma

On December 21, 2021, AIDA Cruises officially took delivery of the new AIDAcosma in the port city of Bremerhaven on Germany’s north coast. The luxury ship was constructed at the Meyer shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. This is AIDA Cruises’ second new ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) – currently the most advanced technology for reducing emissions from cruise ships.

Photo Courtesy: AIDA Cruises

The first of AIDA Cruises’ LNG ships, AIDAnova, entered service in 2018.

Felix Eichhorn, President of AIDA Cruises, said at the AIDAcosma delivery ceremony, “Today marks an important milestone on our journey to emission-neutral cruising. With AIDAcosma and her sister ship AIDAnova, two of the most innovative cruise ships in the world belong to our fleet in terms of sustainable cruising as well as the very special guest experience and product diversity.”

AIDAcosma Delivery Ceremony (Photo Courtesy: Meyer Werft)

A cruise ship delivery ceremony is the milestone when a cruise line officially takes possession of the vessel after it is built, usually several months before the ship’s inaugural sailing is planned. At this point, the shipyard no longer owns the vessel, but it officially belongs to the cruise line. Finishing touches, stocking, and staffing are generally completed at different locations.

AIDAcosma to Offer Extraordinary Experiences

Guests have been anticipating this ship since it was announced, and the luxurious details of the Helios-class, 183,200-gross ton AIDAcosma won’t disappoint.

The Ocean Deck extends over four decks and offers an all-round panoramic sea view, while an extensive sunbathing area invites guests to sunbathe and chill out during the day and in the evening.

The large infinity pool at the ship’s stern is sure to be a hotspot for its prime views, while adventurous cruisers can marvel in even more unique views from the rope towers, bouldering wall, water slides, and balance course.

To refuel from all the onboard fun, guests can enjoy gourmet dining from the 17 restaurants and 23 bars and cafes featured on AIDAcosma. Top choices include the Beach House Restaurant, as well as the specialty Mamma Mia offering homemade pasta and fresh Italian cuisine and the brewhouse with its outdoor grill.

AIDAcosma features 20 decks and 2,732 passenger cabins. She is 337 meters (1,105 feet) long and 42 meters (138 feet) wide, with a passenger capacity of 5,228 at double occupancy and approximately 6,600 when fully booked.

Early Voyages and Christening Planned

AIDAcosma is scheduled to set sail from Hamburg, Germany, from February 26, 2022, with a short series of 7-night “metropolitan” voyages. The ship’s official christening will take place in Hamburg on April 9, 2022, with celebrated godmother Kristina Vogel, a championship German cyclist and Olympic gold medalist who was paralyzed in an accident in 2018, naming the vessel.

Photo Credit: MartinLueke / Shutterstock.com

After the ship is christened, she will depart Hamburg on a two-week christening voyage to the Mediterranean, with ports of call in Lisbon, Portugal; Cadiz, Spain; and Malaga, Spain, among other destinations.

Through the summer season and into October, 2022, AIDAcosma will offer Mediterranean sailings from Palma and Barcelona, including a unique “Mediterranean Treasures” voyage that will visit Florence, Rome, and Corsica, before departing to spend the winter season sailing from Dubai. Sailings are now open for bookings for all voyages, including the christening sailing.