New Inclusive Fare on Residential Cruise Ship Even Covers Spa Treatments

Villa Vie Residences, the Florida-based company that continually operates round-the-world voyages aboard Villa Vie Odyssey, has added yet another booking option to its roster of cruise categories, this one offering an all-inclusive, lifetime experience.

Called Unleashed Endless Horizons, the new opportunity expands on the brand’s existing Endless Horizons option, which was launched in May 2024 to attract retirees who wish to spend their golden years at sea.

The new, Unleashed version, announced on March 19, 2025, builds on the concept by providing several inclusive services and amenities. The offer adds alcoholic beverages, spa treatments, and medical care to the perks offered under the original Endless Horizons deal.

The Endless Horizons cruise fare covers the basics — stateroom, all meals, laundry and housekeeping, and internet access.

Guests who book the expanded program will pay more. The cruise company is charging a one-time payment of $399,999 for a single guest and $699,999 for double occupancy, with accommodations in outside cabins.

Endless Horizons is offered at $299,999 single, $499,999 double, also in outside cabins.

“At Villa Vie Residences, we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in cruise retirement, and our latest program is the ultimate way to secure the best life for the rest of your life,” said Mikael Petterson, Founder and Chairman of Villa Vie Residences.

“We’ve redefined retirement to perfection—no stress, no worries, just endless enjoyment and adventure,” added Petterson.

The Villa Vie Residences brand was introduced to the industry in 2023 when the company acquired the former Braemar, a 600-guest ship that sailed for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines. After renovating the ship and renaming her Villa Vie Odyssey, the brand launched its first 3.5-year world cruise in October 2024.

Sailing around the globe continuously, the ship’s itinerary brings her to some 420 ports of call each year. The maiden voyage got off to a rough start, following several shipyard and operational delays.

Cruise Brand Sells Multiple Stateroom Options

While the guest total was estimated at just 125 for the first world cruise, the cruise company has continued to roll out new booking options in an effort to fill more cabins.

Read Also: Here’s How You Can Retire on a Cruise Ship!

In recent months, several incentives have been introduced, including a seasonal ownership plan, a financing program, and a trial booking, which provides a 7-day Try Before You Buy cruise segment for those interested in experiencing the onboard atmosphere.

Each of the booking options comes with stipulations. For example, the seasonal ownership plan requires passengers to pay $24,999 per person to receive 120 credits, which are redeemed for occupancy in inside, ocean view, or balcony cabins.

Villa Vie Odyssey Aft

The credits can be used to book onboard stays from 30 days to nine months, and additional annual fees of $7,999 per contract also apply. Costs are subject to change.

Another alternative, called Tour La Vie, guests buy a one-, two-, three-, or four-year option in an ocean-view villa. Rates start at $49,999 per person, double occupancy, or $79,999, single occupancy, for a one-year membership, for example.

Villa Vie Residences’ executives tout the latest Unleashed Endless Horizons option as a unique, one-of-a-kind lifestyle for a rewarding retirement at sea.

“Imagine leaving behind traffic, stress, and the daily grind to embark on a seamless journey with a community of like-minded explorers—all for one transparent, affordable upfront cost,” said Kathy Villalba, Chief Executive Officer of Villa Vie Residences.

Villa Vie Odyssey is currently sailing in South America, visiting 44 ports on the continent. Her next segment, a 105-day segment from April to August, will see the ship transit the Panama Canal and call at ports in Mexico and North America, including the US West Coast and Alaska, before continuing to Japan.