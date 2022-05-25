New Impressive Details Released on MSC World Europe

MSC’s newest upcoming flagship, World Europa, is fast becoming one of the more exciting ships to sail this year. The cruise line has been releasing a steady stream of features and updates on the vessel, including its MSC Yacht Club and more updates on the industry-leading environmental features onboard.

MSC World Europa’s Yacht Club will be the biggest and most luxurious, with futuristic designs and enhanced public spaces. With 1700m2 of outdoor space spread out over two decks, crowds will be a thing of the past for guests booked into the private club.

With MSC World Europa set to become the greenest and most efficient vessel in the MSC Cruises fleet, guests won’t have to worry about their carbon footprint.

MSC World Europa looks all set to take over the flagship title from MSC Seashore. With the cruise line steadily revealing more and more details on the LNG-powered mega-cruise ship, it’s becoming increasingly clear that she will be a beautiful, modern, and technologically advanced ship.

MSC World Europa, MSC Yacht Club Sundeck & Bar

The newest update from the headquarters in Geneva is all about World Europa’s Yacht Club. The area is an exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept. It offers the benefits of a private club with exclusivity and privacy, while giving guests access to a host of leisure and entertainment possibilities.

Guests also have access to classic butler service, a dedicated concierge, private venues, extra amenities, an exclusive restaurant, unlimited drinks, luxury suites, unique shore excursions, priority check-in and check out, and free WiFi.

The Yacht Club area onboard World Europa will be the biggest in the fleet, spanning 1700 square meters and covering two decks. The lower deck allows guests to unwind and drink from the bar, while the upper deck is home to a private pool and whirlpool where guests can relax in one of the stylish private cabanas.

MSC World Europa, MSC Yacht Club Sundeck & Pool

A lucky few will also be able to book the two owner suites, exclusive to the World-class ships. With 150m2 spread out over multiple rooms, guests will have the sensation of being on their own private, massive yacht.

There will also be several unique duplex suites that offer two private sundecks. The lower deck offers a private whirlpool bath, seating and lounge area, and an upper deck for sunbathing with comfortable loungers.

Green Luxury Onboard World Europa

One area that guests certainly do not need to worry about is the carbon footprint of their activities onboard. MSC is building World Europa to be one of the greenest ships globally. The new vessel is fitted out with a range of measures and new technologies that significantly reduce the environmental impact the ship will have.

At 205,700 gross tons, World Europa will be the largest LNG-powered cruise ship when she launches later this year. However, her systems will be entirely different from ‘traditional’ LNG power systems onboard ships.

MSC World Europa will be the world’s first to use new solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) technology powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). This technology, developed by MSC Cruises, Chantiers de l’Atlantique, and Bloom Energy, will offer significant CO2 emissions reductions compared to traditional internal combustion engines.

World Europa will be a testbed to accelerate the development of fuel cell technology for contemporary cruise ships and offers the potential to enable hybrid propulsion solutions in the future.

Linden Coppell, Director of Sustainability for MSC Cruises, said, “MSC World Europa will be our most efficient ship yet and help us prove and refine environmental technologies for the future of our fleet.”

High-Tech Features

Features onboard include the latest wastewater treatment technology and a wide range of equipment to optimize energy use throughout the ship, including smart ventilation and advanced air conditioning systems, with automated energy recovery loops.

Rendering Courtesy: MSC Cruises

The ship uses LED lighting controlled by smart management systems to enhance the energy-saving profile further. In partnership with the shipyard, MSC World Europa has been designed with an innovative hull shape to minimize resistance through the water.

The ship will also have less impact on the marine life; MSC World Europa’s hull and engine room have been designed to minimize acoustic underwater sound impact, reducing the potential effects on marine mammals.

Starting on December 20 in Doha Qatar, MSC World Europa will spend her inaugural season in the Gulf Region, sailing between Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Arabia. She will also visit Doha and feature overnights in Dubai at the end of each voyage.