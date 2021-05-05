New Hull Livery to Rollout Across Carnival Cruise Ships

Carnival Cruise Line is set to rollout out the hull design already found on Mardi Gras across the entire fleet as it prepares for its 50th birthday in 2022, along with the arrival of the new Carnival Celebration cruise ship.

New Carnival Cruise Line Hull Artwork

The trend of totally white cruise ship hull is gone as Carnival Cruise Line joins other major cruise lines by having hull artwork across all of its ships. The cruise line announced that the popular red, white and blue livery adorned on the new Mardi Gras will roll out across all Carnival cruise ships.

Carnival Magic will be the first to receive the new look livery during its current dry dock in Marseilles, France. the ship will emerge with its new look on May 24, along with an expanded casino and a fresh look to the WaterWorks aqua park and pool area.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said:

“When we first saw the hull design for Mardi Gras, we knew it was something special and, particularly as we get ready to celebrate our 50th birthday, we’re delighted to incorporate this stunning livery as a signature exterior design element across our fleet.” “As we look to resume sailing in the U.S., we’re coming back with a signature new look as well!”

Photo Credit: Edwin Muller Photography / Shutterstock.com

The livery was first introduced on the Mardi Gras, waiting to debut out Port Canaveral this summer. The hull artwork is inspired by the navy blue officer uniforms and the iconic Carnival accents of red, white, and blue.

The livery runs the entire length of the 1,004-foot ship, which in this case will be the Carnival Magic. More vessels will receive their new look as they undergo scheduled dry docks in the future. Carnival Glory will be the second ship during her dry dock in June 2021.

Carnival Magic Cruise Ship: 13 Must-Know Things

It makes sense to have the livery across the fleet to showcase the Carnival Cruise Line brand and to bring all ships in line with the same look. It makes even more sense after seeing several Carnival cruise ships full of rust during the suspension on operations. There is no doubt the deep navy blue will help the ships look a lot better.