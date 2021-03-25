New Homeport In Greece For Newest Celebrity Cruise Ship

Celebrity Cruises seem to be intent on starting the summer cruise season with a vengeance. The cruise line announced a second homeport today for its newest vessel, Celebrity Apex with cruises out of Greece.

The announcement comes days after Celebrity Cruises announced sailings onboard Celebrity Millennium from St. Maarten, while Royal Caribbean announced cruises onboard Jewel of the Seas from Cyprus.

According to Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises, the brand-new Celebrity Apex is the second stunning ship in its award-winning Edge Series that will make its long-awaited debut this summer in Greece starting June 19.

A Return To Greece

The vessel’s homeport in Greece means a homecoming for the company that started in the country in 1988. The vessel will be sailing under the same strict protocols that sister company’s Royal Caribbean newest vessel Odyssey of the Seas will be sailing under in the same region. All guests must be fully vaccinated if they are over the age of 18, while guests under the age of 18 must present a negative PCR test.

Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo commented in a press release on the company website:

“Celebrity Apex is such an exquisite ship and for her to finally begin sailing in the beautiful Aegean, where it all began for our fleet, and after so long away, is incredibly meaningful. I actually can’t wait to finally experience Apex and the Greek Isles this September during my rescheduled 30th wedding anniversary cruise. This is a very special homecoming for Celebrity Cruises made possible with the strong collaboration of the Greek government. I extend my enduring gratitude and wish them well as they celebrate their country’s bicentennial today.”

Photo Credit: Obatala-photography / Shutterstock.com

Sailing The Mediterranean

Celebrity Apex will be sailing from the port of Piraeus, near Athens, for 7-day voyages to the Greek Isles, Cyprus, and Israel. Ports include Mykonos, Rhodes and Santorini, Greece; Limassol, Cyprus; and Haifa and Jerusalem, Israel.

Guests will have the opportunity to visit the ancient Acropolis of Rhodes, with its spectacular architecture, the beautiful beaches of Mykonos, and the UNESCO World Heritage, architectural wonders of Santorini.

Cyprus’s southern coast will also be featured on the program, a unique island culture influenced both by Turkey and Egypt. This itinerary offers the opportunity to explore the growing arts scene in Haifa, for its easy access to Tel-Aviv and the River Jordan, as well as the city of Jerusalem.

The Successor To Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places

Celebrity Apex is the sister ship to the highly acclaimed, prize-winning Celebrity Edge. Time Magazine chooses the vessel as one of the Worlds Greatest Places.

The ship was built in the French shipyard of Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire. With villa’s spanning two decks, 29 different restaurants, the incredible Magic Carpet, and butlers, attendants, and concierges on-hand 24/7, the vessel will be a welcome addition to the growing fleet of cruise ships that is now scheduled to sail in the Mediterranean this summer.

Measuring 306 meters long and 130,818 gross tons, she will be a sight to behold amongst the stunning Greek Islands.