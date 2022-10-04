New Entertainment to Debut on Newest Carnival Cruise Line Ship

It will be a nonstop celebration when Carnival Celebration debuts in November, with an array of outstanding new entertainment options never before seen in the Fun Ship fleet.

From live performances to high-tech options to new family shows and popular cruise line favorites, Carnival Celebration will have more entertainment for every cruiser to enjoy.

New Shows for a New Ship

Great anticipation has been building for many different features of the upcoming Carnival Celebration, the cruise line’s second Excel-class vessel.

From new neighborhood zone themes to the nostalgia showcase of the Golden Jubilee venue to new exclusive cocktails to the largest retail selection in the fleet, Carnival Celebration will have much to offer.

Now, Carnival Cruise Line has announced brilliant new entertainment offerings for the brilliant new ship. From new production shows and aerialist acts to game shows, parties, and more, the new entertainment offerings are elevated, engaging presentations with upbeat vibes, energetic music, playful choreography, colorful scenes, and tons of fun.

“At home, when the sun goes down, normally it’s time to wind down, but not on a Carnival cruise,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line.

“We wanted to give our guests new reasons to celebrate nights at sea with us on Carnival Celebration and have designed a collection of new shows and other types of entertainment where eye-catching aerialists, cutting-edge technology, and next-level talent will dazzle our guests every evening.”

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Celebration has multiple entertainment venues, including the two-deck Grand Spectrum Theater on decks 6 and 7 as well as the high-tech Celebration Central atrium venue with a 3-deck-high LED wall featuring 16 massive, moving screens. Smaller lounges also have stages and setups for live music, comedians, and more.

New Playlist Production shows include “The Most Magnificent Circus” – an energetic and diverse story celebrating self-discovery and acceptance with reimagined popular hits as a big-top circus comes to life before cruisers’ eyes.

Performers will literally soar above the audience in a fully immersive theatrical experience with mesmerizing trapeze, chair, chandelier, hoop, ladder, and mirror aerial performances throughout.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

“Color My World” will be an artistic love story blending street jazz, hip-hop, musical theater, and ballet dance with the best songs from indie rock and pop genres. Combining different mediums of art to create a visually captivating experience, this vibrant and colorful show will feature live painting on stage with music and choreography to match.

More Shows Coming Soon

Even more amazing entertainment is scheduled to debut on Carnival Celebration as the ship settles in to service. Coming in December is “Visual Symphony” – a high-tech visual masterpiece using the ship’s LED screens along with lasers and other special effects for an elevated multimedia experience.

In May, “Carnival Rio” will debut onboard, a vibrant Brazilian extravaganza parade featuring authentic samba, bossa nova, marchinha, batudada, forro, carimbo, and capoeira performances by the ship’s talented dancers, with songs performed both in English and Portuguese.

Even More Family Fun

While cruisers of all ages can enjoy the high energy and amazing effects of the larger shows, Carnival Celebration will also include a variety of family fun favorites.

Classic Carnival cruise ship games – Deal or No Deal, Family Feud Live, and the Love and Marriage Show – will all be highlighted onboard, as well as the new “What’s Age Got to Do With It” contest that challenges parents and children to show their cooperative skills.

Rendering Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

“Guess That Groove” will be a fun combination of tunes and dances, while the ship will host the ever-popular mega dance parties on each sailing.

Trivia contests, dance lessons, photo scavenger hunts, team games, and so much more will also be orchestrated by the ship’s Fun Squad, giving every cruiser never-ending opportunities to celebrate every moment of their cruise with parties, music, and entertainment.

Carnival Celebration will be officially named and christened in Miami on Sunday, November 20, 2022, before departing on her maiden voyage from her Miami homeport on Monday, November 21. That first sailing is a 6-night Eastern Caribbean sailing, and Carnival Celebration will offer a range of 6-8-night Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean sailings from Miami year-round.

The 180,000-gross ton ship can welcome 5,282 guests at double occupancy, or as many as 6,500 passengers when fully booked. Onboard, 1,200 international crew members will provide excellent service, helping travelers celebrate every moment of their cruise vacation.