New Docu-Series Highlights Ultra-Luxury Antarctic Voyage

A new docu-series produced by Warner Bros. Discovery and set to debut in May offers travelers a behind-the-scenes look at life onboard a luxury cruise ship as the vessel explores Antarctica. The film features Scenic Cruises’ Scenic Eclipse, one of the line’s two Discovery Yachts.

Film Features Scenic Eclipse Exploring the White Continent

Warner Bros. Discovery in mid-May will debut a new docu-series, “Maritime Masters: Expedition Antarctica,” showcasing the Scenic Eclipse as it visits the White Continent.

The series, which will be seen on the Discovery Channel, provides an insider’s view of all areas of the ship, its staff, cuisine, amenities and more.

Scenic Eclipse entered service in 2019 and accommodates 228 people, although polar region cruises are limited to 200 guests. The ship offers an immersive polar experience with helicopter and submarine tours, Zodiac excursions, and a team of destination and adventure experts who guide cruisers along the journeys.

You can watch a trailer for the new documentary below:

A sister ship, Scenic Eclipse II, made her debut on April 13, 2023, after delivery from the 3. Maj Shipyard in Rijeka, Croatia. She currently is operating her maiden voyage from Lisbon to Barcelona. Scenic Eclipse II will spend the summer cruising the Mediterranean and the fall in the British Isles.

Expedition-style cruising is a growing industry niche, offering unique educational voyages and professional guides who are experts in specific destinations. Several luxury lines in recent years have expanded their fleets to include vessels that can navigate the Arctic and Antarctica regions.

“We are delighted Warner Bros. Discovery has chosen Scenic Eclipse to showcase the benchmark in ultra-luxury and expedition cruising. With the inaugural voyage of our new Discovery Yacht Scenic Eclipse II on 13 April, this partnership provides the perfect platform for us to share real life insights into our innovative ship designs, exceptional crew and the ultimate guest experiences, with the Warner Bros. Discovery global audience,” said Scenic Group Chairman and Founder Glen Moroney.

Warner Bros. Discovery assigned its best executive producers and creative staff to offer high quality, engaging content in the Antarctic episode, said Richard Twynam, Scenic Group Managing Director.

Scenic Eclipse Helicopter, Antarctica

“This original ‘Maritime Masters: Expedition Antarctica’ docu-series features a journey narrated via our passionate captains and professional crew, as they deliver unique experiences to the discerning guests. Viewers will gain deep insights into the diverse wildlife, landscapes, challenges and operation of the world’s most advanced discovery yacht,” said Twynam.

Scenic Discovery Yachts Offer Ultra-Luxe Experience

Both Discovery Yachts offer luxe amenities and services including butler service, a 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio, 10 dining experiences, a spa and wellness programs.

Each ship features 114 luxurious suites across five decks, with accommodations ranging in size from 345 to nearly 2,600 square feet, The newest ship, Scenic Eclipse II, also features a next-generation submersible called Scenic Neptune II, that offers guests unique underwater explorations.

Scenic Cruises offers a variety of polar region itineraries, including, for example, its 19-day Antartica, South Georgia & Falkland Islands voyage. Cruising from Montevideo, Uruguay, on November 4, 2023, to Ushuaia, Argentina, Scenic Eclipse spends three full days in Antarctica and in South Georgia, and two days in the Falklands. The journey has eight days at sea.

The Scenic Group also operates the river cruise line Emerald Cruises and Mayflower Cruises & Tours.