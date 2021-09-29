New Dining Venues Announced for Celebrity Beyond Cruise Ship

Celebrity Cruises President and CEO announced new dining venues for Celebrity Beyond, a new cruise ship that will join the fleet in 2022. The ship will also have an exciting lineup of culinary experiences for guests.

Celebrity Beyond Dining

Anticipation is gearing up as the arrival draws closer for Celebrity Cruises’ third Edge-class cruise ship Celebrity Beyond. The cruise line president and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo have announced new details on dining.

When the new vessel debuts in April 2022, there will be a total of 32 food and beverage experiences, including 15 restaurants, five cafes, and 12 bars and lounges. As part of the offerings, there’s a new Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud signature restaurant and a two-story Sunset Bar on the aft of the ship.

Interior designer Nate Berkus, Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo and Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud (Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises)

The cruise line first revealed features for Celebrity Beyond in April 2021, which you can take a look at here.

“Globally-inspired culinary excellence is at the heart of our offering on board all Celebrity Cruises ships. On any vacation, some of your most treasured memories come straight from the dining table you share with friends and family. It matters to us that every aspect of our guest’s onboard experience is truly special. We have always put so much attention into our food and drinks, and it has paid off with numerous awards including prestigious recognition from Wine Spectator for setting the standard at sea,” said Lutoff-Perlo. “Now, we have partnered with the most extraordinary talent to put it all ‘on the table’ and create a complete experience without comparison.”

Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud (Rendering Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises)

Celebrity Cruises is building up to its new cruise ship, especially now with more details about the dining aspect onboard. Here are some of the main highlights of the new dining offerings:

World renowned chef Daniel Boulud, Celebrity’s Global Culinary Ambassador, has created his first signature restaurant at sea – Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud – inspired by travel wanderlust

Distinguished interior designer Nate Berkus has created a supersized internationally-inspired two-story venue dubbed the Sunset Bar at the aft of the ship

Complementing Celebrity Cruises’ world-renowned wine collection, a new partnership with Diageo will have expert mixologists ready to satisfy everyone from curious newcomers to connoisseurs alike at World Class Bar

Celebrity Cruises signature spaces including Cyprus Restaurant, the Rooftop Garden’s Rooftop Grill, Cafe al Bacio and Mast Bar are being taken above and beyond with expanded spaces, new designs and new menu offerings.

“On Celebrity Beyond, alone, we are proud to welcome more than 300 talented chefs from over 30 countries, ensuring we can offer truly global cuisine throughout our stunning collection of new-luxury venues,” said Chef Cornelius Gallagher, Celebrity Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage and a Michelin-starred chef in his own right. “Combined with the remarkable talents of Chef Boulud, I know our guests will taste the difference.”

Final Stages of Construction

Celebrity Beyond is the third in the Edge-class series and sister ship to Celebrity Edge and Apex. The vessel is currently in the final stages of construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique in Saint-Nazaire, France.

Render Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises

Once completed, the stunning new vessel will be 140,600 gross tons with a guest capacity of 3,260 and 1,400 international crew members. The ship will have 179 more suites and staterooms, a larger The Retreat space than ever, with a 40% larger sundeck along with loads of luxury features and experiences.

Celebrity Beyond will debut on April 27, 2022, from Southampton, England, on a 10-night Western Europe cruise including calls at Bordeaux, France; Lisbon, Portugal; and Seville, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona, Spain. The Edge-class vessel will also sail a nine-night French Riviera itineraries and 10-night Greek itineraries through October 2022 before heading over the Atlantic to begin Caribbean cruises.