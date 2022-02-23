New Details Revealed on Four Zones for Carnival Celebration

As Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th Birthday “Sailabration” gets underway, the cruise line is revealing new details about the forthcoming Carnival Celebration, scheduled for her debut in November. This first look is tantalizing guests with the amazing fun they can expect on the new ship, including what will make her personality and experiences unique.

Carnival Celebration to Celebrate All Things Carnival

One of the most exciting new details revealed about the cruise line’s second Excel-class ship and second vessel to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) is that her décor will feature elements repurposed from retired Carnival cruise ships.

For example, in the Aquaria Bar, ocean-themed glass murals from Carnival Victory, designed by Italian artist Luciano Vistosi, will be incorporated into a striking two-deck-high decorative wall behind the bar to create an aquarium-like effect.

The Tropicale Bar is named after Carnival’s first ship to sport the line’s iconic funnel, and there will undoubtedly be other pieces of Carnival history showcased aboard this new vessel.

“From a design perspective, we are incorporating elements from our former ships, paying homage to the history of Carnival,” said Ben Clement, senior vice president of new builds, refurbishment and product innovation.

Favorite Features to Continue

Carnival Celebration will also include many venues and features that have quickly become guest favorites aboard her sister ship, Mardi Gras. The fun will start as guests board the ship into the atrium, Celebration Central.

Spanning Decks 6, 7, and 8, Celebration Central is an update to the fabulous starboard side atrium that debuted on Mardi Gras, designed as the heart of the ship’s celebratory spirit with a whole new look and the feeling of a festive party woven throughout.

The space will feature a ceiling that appears as a burst of a confetti canon with approximately 1,400 color-changing lighting fixtures that will transform from day to night.

The 3,000-square-foot floor-to-ceiling windows on the side of the ship will change into 16 individually controlled LED screens to coordinate with the atrium’s ever-changing entertainment, including live music, special effects, aerial acrobatic performances, and high-energy shows.

“While similar to Mardi Gras with a plethora of options for dining, entertainment and relaxation, Celebration will have her own personality, one that celebrates all things Carnival, intertwining where we have been with where we are going,” Clement said.

Carnival Celebration will also include popular food and dining options, such as JavaBlue Café, Bonsai Sushi, The Watering Hole poolside bar, RedFrog Tiki Bar, Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant, guest-favorite Guy’s Burger Joint, Seafood Shack, and more.

Guests will want to stay fueled up for all the amazing fun Carnival Celebration will offer, including BOLT, The Ultimate Sea Coaster, soon to be the second roller coaster at sea.

The coaster, constructed by German designer and manufacturer Mauer Rides, has already been built and is currently undergoing initial shoreside unmanned test runs in Munich, Germany, before it will be reassembled and installed aboard Carnival Celebration.

Other fun onboard the ship’s Ultimate Playground will include the WaterWorks aqua park and SportSquare featuring a mini-golf course, full-court basketball, and an exhilarating ropes course.

In total, the 180,000-gross-ton cruise ship will feature six distinct zones, each showcasing the unique nature of the ship yet still showing her Fun Ship distinctiveness. At double occupancy, Carnival Celebration will bring the fun to 5,282 guests, with a maximum party capacity of 6,500 passengers when fully booked.

Ship’s Debut to Celebrate Carnival’s Birthday

Carnival Celebration is scheduled to debut from Miami, Florida, on November 21, 2022, with a 6-day Eastern Caribbean sailing calling on Grand Turk, Amber Cove, and Nassau. This follows the ship’s first transatlantic crossing, which will leave Southampton on November 6 for the 14-day Carnival Journeys cruise that will bring her to the U.S.

The ship’s debut is the culmination of Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th Birthday celebrations, which kicked off this week with Carnival Miracle setting sail for the first of the 17 “Sailabration” cruises which will involve multiple ship meetups at sea for the ultimate birthday parties, as well as special onboard activities, festive menus, and more.

Further details on Carnival Celebration will be revealed leading up to her inaugural voyage from Miami – stay tuned to Cruise Hive for all the updates on this highly-anticipated ship!