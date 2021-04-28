New Details Revealed for Celebrity Beyond, the Third Edge-Class Cruise Ship

Celebrity Cruises has revealed new details for its new Celebrity beyond, the third Edge-class cruise ship. The cruise line showcased new features and designs of the vessel in a virtual event online. In fact, Celebrity Beyond will be larger than her sister ships and the largest ever constructed for Celebrity Cruises.

Celebrity Beyond Reveal

The Royal Caribbean-owned cruise line finally revealed details of the much anticipated Celebrity Beyond, which will be the largest ever cruise ship and the third in the Edge-class.

Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo unveiled the vessel on Wednesday in a virtual event that also featured the ship designers and Richard Fain, the Royal Caribbean Group president.

Lutoff-Perlo, said:

“Celebrity Cruises has always been an innovator at sea, and now we have challenged the status quo with a vessel that goes beyond expectations, beyond imagination.” “Celebrity Beyond shatters any and every preconceived notion of the cruising experience. This exquisite ship offers a journey at the intersection of elegance and approachability filled with what’s important to our guests today: forward-thinking design, culinary excellence, unparalleled well-being and incomparable service.”

The ship has been stretched by 20 meters, and even her height increased to 17 decks provide a more spacious feeling onboard. This will also allow for some of the highlight spaces onboard, including the reimagination of The Retreat, the Resort Deck, and the Rooftop Garden.

Here are some of the new and reimagined features to look forward on the Celebrity Beyond:

The Retreat, an exclusive resort-within-a-resort area for suite guests, highlighted by a new two-story sundeck;

Transformed accommodations from modern two-story villas with private plunge pools to staterooms with infinite verandas, blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living;

An expanded Rooftop Garden and stunning Resort Deck featuring unique cantilevered float pools;

A multi-level, multi-terraced Sunset Bar redefining the ship’s aft;

A first-ever Daniel Boulud fine-dining restaurant at sea;

A boldly redesigned Grand Plaza spanning three decks, creating an airy and open indoor space;

And, the return of the Magic Carpet, an engineering feat soaring cantilevered above the sea, offering guests uninterrupted vistas while sipping cocktails or having dinner.

Watch the Virtual Event

You can watch the virtual event below:

Celebrity Beyond Debut

The new Edge-class cruise ship is currently under construction in France and will be around 140,000 gross tons. She will debut out of Southampton, the UK on April 27, 2022, on a 10-night Western Europe cruise including calls to Bordeaux, France; Lisbon, Portugal; and Seville, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, and Barcelona, Spain.

She will then offer a variety of Mediterranean journeys including nine-night Italian Riviera and France itineraries and 10-night Greek Isles itineraries through early October when she then heads to the Caribbean. Voyages are on sale as of April 28, 2021