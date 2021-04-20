New Details Released on Royal Caribbean’s 5th Oasis-class Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean has released new details on its fifth Oasis-class cruise ship that will begin sailing from China in 2022. There are more details about its deployment in Asia as bookings open along with the first-ever Suite Neighborhood.

Despite the cruise industry in shut down, we’ve still got some exciting new offerings to look forward to next year and one of those is Wonder of the Seas, soon to be the world’s largest cruise ship.

Wonder of Seas Booking Open

An exciting day for Royal Caribbean as the cruise line opens up bookings for the much-anticipated Wonder of the Seas which is currently under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

The vessel will be based out of Shanghai and Hong Kong in China in 2022 and offer 4- to 9-night itineraries in Asia. Cruises out of Shanghai will take place between March and November 2022 with round-trip sailings to Japan. The offerings include calls to Tokyo, Fukuoka, Okinawa, Mount Fuji, Kumamoto, Kagoshima, Ishigaki, and Miyazaki, Japan.

From November 2022 through January 2023, Wonder of the Seas will sail out of Hong Kong, offering Christmas and New Year sailings. Ports include Chan May, Vietnam; Busan and Jeju, South Korea; Kochi and Okinawa, Japan; and Taipei in Taiwan.

Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International, said:

“China continues to be one of the most important parts of the world for Royal Caribbean. We have won the trust of our partners and the favor of travelers and built on that significantly since we first set sail 12 years ago. By introducing Wonder of the Seas and the iconic Oasis Class to China, our strong commitment to the market’s growth is reaffirmed yet again for years to come.” “It will be a remarkable moment to see years of partnership realized when the industry’s newest, most innovative ship becomes Shanghai’s new city skyline and takes cruise travel beyond imagination.”

New Suite Neighborhood

At the same time Royal Caribbean announced that bookings are now open, the cruise line listed the different neighborhoods that all the Oasis-class vessels feature. However, for Wonder of the Seas, she will have a new Suite Neighborhood.

The suite section provides a more private area just for guests booked in suites. The Suite neighborhood includes world-class dining a new sun deck for unparalleled ocean views, a private lounge and restaurant, and much more.

World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Once Wonder of the Seas is delivered from the shipyard to Royal Caribbean in 2022 she will become the new world’s largest cruise ship at a massive 236,857 gross tons. She will also measure 362 meters long and 64 meters wide featuring 18 decks. The Oasis-class ship will have a guest capacity of up to 6,988 along with 2,867 staterooms.