New Deck Party to Debut on One Disney Cruise Ship

Disney Cruise Line has revealed plans for an all-new dance gala to debut on the upper decks of Disney Dream during specific voyages in 2023. These dance parties will also feature a colorful tribute to the 1990s, offering musical fun for both parents and kids.

Disney Dream’s New Dance Extravaganza

Guests sailing aboard the 130,000-ton Disney Dream, built by Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany in 2011, will be treated to a brand new, dazzling kaleidoscopic dance extravaganza during summer 2023.

Dubbed “Mickey’s Color Spin Dance Party,” the event features a 90s nostalgic atmosphere, and will be held on the upper decks during specific sailings.

This much-anticipated festive event made its grand debut on the evening of Tuesday, July 25, 2023, to the likely delight of onboard guests, young and old alike.

Photo Credit: Disney Cruise Line

These dance parties will be offered during designated sailings in 2023 exclusively aboard Disney Dream — which has a capacity for up to 4,000 passengers — as it cruises through the magnificent Norwegian Fjords, as well as Iceland. Exact dates for the party on future sailings have not been announced.

Lovers of all things Disney, along with dance fanatics and 90s music fans, will be able to groove away at this vivid event. These parties will feature everyone’s favorites Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse sporting a fresh outfit and his one-and-only Minnie Mouse, plus a host of their beloved pals, like the delightful Max, Goofy’s son.

The Disney characters will don their finest attire before unleashing their dance moves on the open deck. Every character is associated with a color. When the spinning wheel lands on a character’s hue (it’s a “spin” party, after all) — the ultimate party mode will be ignited. Merriment and sing-alongs, both during the preshow and the fiesta, will ensue.

Furthermore, in the spirit of celebration, Disney Cruise Line encourages all revelers attending Mickey’s Color Spin Dance Party to either dress up in the attire of their favorite Disney characters or else create a wardrobe ensemble with lots of colorful pizzazz!

Image Credit: Disney Cruise Line

Disney Dream’s 2023 and 2024 Itineraries

During the latter part of July 2023, Disney Dream will visit ports in Iceland, Norway, and Denmark. Come August 2023, the vessel will embark from Copenhagen on a 7-day round-trip through northern Europe, along with an 11-day voyage.

Later in August 2023, the ship will head out for a few more round-trip Norwegian Fjords Cruises, plus a couple of shorter 4-day cruises from Southampton to Western France (La Rochelle), and Northern Spain (Bilbao).

In late September, the ship will reposition to New York for a short season of Bermuda sailings, before offering two cruises from San Juan in mid-November. After that, Disney Dream will relocate to Fort Lauderdale to offer primarily 4- and 5-night Caribbean and Bahamian cruises before returning to the Mediterranean in May 2024.

Other Disney Onboard Parties

For travelers who like to party, fret not. Disney Cruise Line offers other kinds of onboard parties, as well as specific themed events like Pixar and Marvel Day at Sea that feature shows, activities, and characters from these wildly popular movie franchises.

Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Dream, and other ships like Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish, hosts an energetic pirate night featuring a swashbuckling pirate-themed dinner followed by a mesmerizing “Pirates in the Caribbean” show and deck party.

Pirate’s Rockin’ Parlay Party Aboard Disney Wish (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz / Cruise Hive)

During this pirate gathering, servers, decked out in pirate garb, heartily welcome guests with cheerful “Ahoy matey!” greetings. To add a touch of pirate flair, each attendee may receive a party bandana to tie on, which should help them get into the brigand spirit. As the night unfolds, a fantastic fireworks display (weather permitting) will light up the skies.

Exact elements of the pirate party vary between individual Disney ships, but it remains a mainstay event across the fleet and a night all guests look forward to.

On all Disney ships, the “Sailing Away Deck Party” gets underway as the ship pulls out of its homeport, kickstarting guests’ vacations with pulsating beats and interactive dance numbers. The opening festivities are even graced by different Disney Characters including Captain Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, Goofy, and many more delightful surprises to get the magic started!