New Cunard Cruise Ship Reaches a Big Iconic Moment

The 113,000-ton Pinnacle-Class Queen Anne, Cunard’s latest luxury cruise vessel (set to enter service in 2024), received her crowning glory. The iconic red and black funnel can finally be seen as the Carnival-owned vessel reaches a huge iconic moment.

Queen Anne’s Funnel Lift

The well-known red and black funnel was firmly attached to the top of the ship during a significant construction milestone on April 14, which is often referred to as the “funnel lift.”

This important event took place at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. The ship’s keel was laid down back in September 2022 at the same shipyard, located in Marghera, Italy.

Queen Anne will proudly join the esteemed Cunard fleet. Cunard Line, founded in 1840, is a British cruising firm with over 150 years of shipping experience behind it.

Photo Courtesy: Cunard Line

The company’s unmistakable red and black funnels have remained a timeless symbol of Cunard’s distinguished maritime legacy over the many decades the firm has been in business.

Cunard’s Queen Anne, with a capacity for around 3,000 passengers, will become the firm’s 249th vessel. Queen Anne, when she finally sets sail in May 2024, will join a notable lineup of ships, adding to the number of vessels bearing the name “Queen” in their titles.

The addition of Queen Anne to Cunard’s fleet will create a quartet of ships that also includes the massive 148,528-ton French-built Queen Mary 2, as well as Queen Victoria, and the 90,900-ton Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Anne’s Iconic Design Elements

The enduring red and black funnel design, originally envisioned by Robert Napier, the shipyard proprietor responsible for constructing some of Cunard’s earliest vessels, is an instantly recognizable hallmark of Cunard ships as they sail into different ports around the globe.

“Cunard’s signature red and black funnel is a part of our heritage, and we are thrilled to see it installed on our newest ship,” Matt Gleaves, Cunard’s VP of Commercial for North America, commented. “The funnel lift is a significant milestone in the building process, and we are now one step closer to welcoming Queen Anne into service.”

Queen Anne Atrium

Rooted in a design philosophy that encompasses Cunard’s long seafaring heritage and expertise in shipbuilding, Queen Anne is being touted as a ship that will exemplify some of the best aspects of luxury-oriented ocean travel.

The vessel itself comes with an impressive 14 decks to service its 3,000 guests. Passengers will be able to indulge in many exclusive Cunard perks during their voyages aboard Queen Anne, ranging from world-class five-star dining options accompanied by the renowned White Star Service to enjoying one of the most expansive curated art collections afloat a ship today—or simply unwinding in the ship’s lavish spa facilities.

Queen Anne is currently scheduled to embark on her maiden voyage on May 3, 2024, departing from Southampton, England, for a 7-night voyage that will call on La Coruña in Galicia, Spain, as well as Lisbon, the capital of Portugal.