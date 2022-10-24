New Cruise Show Takes Guests on Behind the Scenes Journey

Holland America Line has released its latest entertainment show onboard called “A City on the Sea,” in a storytelling event to be featured on the fleet’s World Stage.

Debuting on the historic October 15, 2022, transatlantic voyage aboard Rotterdam, “A City on the Sea” will explore areas on board like the engine room and its modern engineering to the onboard laundry facilities that host thousands of linens daily.

“A City on the Sea” Entertainment

Exploring the world for 150 years, Holland America Line will now host a new, engaging show called “A City on the Sea” to be presented onboard the line’s World Stage, for the first time ever.

Making its debut on aboard Rotterdam, “A City on the Sea” will be presented with live narration by the ship’s cruise and travel director, taking guests on an unseen journey behind closed doors.

Cruise ship operations will be unraveled through immersive video footage and interviews, allowing guests to meet the people who call Holland America Line their home away from home.

Image Courtesy: Holland America Line

Additional shipboard officers, such as the captain and crew, will assist in unveiling the behind-the-scenes experience that the cruise line offers to its teammates, depicting the life of working on a cruise ship.

The Senior Vice President of Guest Experience and Product Development for Holland America Line, Michael Smith said, “A City on the Sea’ is a unique interpretation of a behind-the-scenes view by not only showing how our ships operate, but also by sharing some amazing stories of the people who make it happen.”

“We put a lot of thought into how we can make this show a transformative moment where the complexity of running a floating city becomes a celebration of the human spirit and all that we’re capable of accomplishing,” Smith added.

After its debut on October 15th 150-anniversary crossing, “A City on the Sea” will be offered as a daytime production on every Holland America cruise fleetwide starting in early 2023.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

This new entertainment option will explore areas on board, including the engine room and the laundry room, to show how thousands of linens are processed daily, giving guests a glimpse of small-town bakeries, restaurants, theaters, grocery stores, and hardware shops, without having to leave the ship.

Read Also: Holland America Line Announces New Non-Profit Partner

The onboard team will describe the challenges and opportunities of working on a cruise ship, as one captain even views himself as the mayor of the “city,” and the crew will share about a friendship that has spanned decades and a tailor whose family relationship with Holland America Line spans generations.

Holland America Line’s Increased Interest

With a fleet of eleven, Holland America Line has plenty of specialty entertainment available to guests onboard, from the best live music at sea at Music Walk to dining venues that feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-renowned chefs.

Traveling Alaska for over 75 years, the cruise line has seen increased interest in its Alaska itineraries, with its immersive programming that highlights each spectacular aspect of the state, and is now the first and only cruise line certified sustainable for Alaska seafood by Responsible Fisheries Management.

As the line continues to expand and produce innovative entertainment options for its guests, the Carnival-owned line has seen an increase in cruise interest for longer roundtrip voyages from U.S. homeports.