New Cruise Ship to Host F1 Experience at Iconic Grand Prix

Explora Journeys, owned by MSC Cruises, has revealed plans for its latest ship, Explora II, to serve as a floating luxury hotel during the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco 2025 in May 2025.

Docked in Monaco’s Port Hercule, located just 150 meters from the racetrack, the luxury 922-passenger Explora II will offer prime views and an exclusive venue for a series of high-profile events throughout the race week.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division, shared his enthusiasm for the event. “We are delighted to showcase our second luxury ship Explora II for the very first time during the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco 2025,” he said.

Explora II will be located at the end of the harbor, beyond the F1 Paddock, which hosts team garages, for the race, scheduled May 23 through 25, 2025. Guests can register for Formula 1’s exclusive Paddock Club, offering an exclusive hospitality suite with VIP access and the best views of the Monte Carlo race.

Paddock Club guests also enjoy gourmet dining, premium beverages, and exclusive access to areas such as the pit lane walk, as well as personal appearances by drivers and team personnel.

Read Also: MSC Cruises Partners with Apple’s F1 Movie Starring Brad Pitt

“At Formula 1 we always strive to offer our fans new and incredible experiences that align with our values and elevate our sport,” said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1. “The arrival of Explora II to the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time will offer fans a truly unique and luxury experience that will make this iconic event even more special.”

Bookings for the exclusive experience on board Explora II, including grandstand tickets, are now open. Guests can also register their interest in F1 Paddock Club access through the Explora Experience Centre, the official Explora Journeys website, or their preferred travel advisor.

Explora Journeys’ Partnership with Formula 1

Explora Journey’s integration with Formula 1 began in 2022 when MSC Cruises signed a multi-year deal to become a Formula 1 Global Partner. The partnership, which stretches through 2026, aims to merge the excitement of Formula 1 with the luxury travel experience provided by MSC Cruises.

Explora Journeys will be present at major Formula 1 events leading up to the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix. Formula 1’s 2025 season will launch in mid-March in Melbourne, Australia.

Accommodations on the 63,900-gross-ton Explora II will include 461 elegant suites and residences, each featuring a private ocean-front terrace. The ship will offer 11 dining experiences, and guests can access unlimited premium beverages at 12 bars and lounges.

Photo Courtesy: Explora Journeys (MSC)

Entertainment options on board will feature vibrant performances and ocean-inspired wellness programs, and guests can book one of 64 private cabanas surrounding the ship’s multiple swimming pools, including one beneath a retractable roof.

Explora II, currently under construction at Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, is anticipated to enter service in September 2024, following five weeks of delays. Successfully completing her sea trials in June, the ship is undergoing last phases of construction ahead of a maiden one-way voyage from Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy, to Tarragona, Spain, on September 16.

The inaugural cruise will spend seven days in the Western Mediterranean, calling on Lipari, Trapani, Syracuse, and Sorrento in Sicily, Italy, and Valletta, Malta.

It will follow that voyage with an additional 6-night Western Mediterranean cruise and two longer cruises around the Iberian Peninsula before beginning a trans-Atlantic crossing on November 5, 2024.

Explora II will then spend the winter of 2024 in the Caribbean, sailing from its homeport in Miami, before returning across the Atlantic in mid-March to spend spring and summer homeported in Barcelona ahead of a full season in the Mediterranean.