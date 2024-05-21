New Cruise Ship to Enter Service One Week Earlier Than Scheduled

Oceania Cruises has announced that its latest ship, the 67,000 gross ton Allura, will enter service one week earlier than initially scheduled. Originally set to join the fleet at the end of July 2025, Allura’s inaugural sailing will now depart from Trieste, Italy, on July 18, 2025.

The six-day voyage will conclude in Piraeus (Athens), Greece, with stops in Rijeka, Croatia; Ravenna, Italy; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Kotor, Montenegro before embarking on the previously scheduled inaugural cruise from Athens to Monaco.

For those booked on the original 12-day maiden voyage set for July 24, 2024, Oceania Cruises is offering early booking access to the new inaugural sailing.

Image Credit: Oceania Cruises

“Thanks to the progress made by our valued partners at Fincantieri, we are thrilled to bring Allura into service a week earlier than planned,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president, Oceania Cruises.

Following the new maiden voyage, Allura will sail the original Mediterranean itinerary as its second sailing, from July 24 to August 5, calling on Mykonos and Santorini, Greece; La Valletta, Malta; Messina, Sorrento, and Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy; Minorca and Barcelona, Spain; and St. Tropez, France.

The ship will stay in the Mediterranean through September before crossing the Atlantic to make its way to its new Miami homeport, where Allura will spend the winter sailing the Caribbean.

Before arriving in Miami, however, the ship will stop in New York City to offer a special “taster” cruise, focusing on the culinary offerings of Allura.

“I’m excited to be able to present Allura on a one-time taster voyage to showcase the ship to aspirational travelers who are looking to sample an ultra-premium cruise experience,” said Del Rio. “And even better, sailing from downtown Manhattan, the heart of New York City.”

A “Taste of Oceania Cruises”

Allura will embark on the 4-day roundtrip taster cruise from New York City to introduce new-to-brand guests to the Oceania Cruises experience. The “Taste of Oceania Cruises” voyage is scheduled from September 30 to October 4, 2025.

Accommodating 1,200 passengers and 800 crew members across 16 decks, Allura features a 3:2 passenger to crew ratio, as well as one chef for every 10 guests.

Oceania Cruises Ember Dining (Photo Courtesy Oceania Cruises)

Onboard, passengers can explore the enhanced culinary offerings of Oceania Cruises, including a new Creperie, featuring a developing menu that focuses on customizable waffles and crepes.

In addition to the Creperie, the ship will offer five specialty dining venues under the helm of Executive Culinary Directors Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale, including Ember, Oceania Cruises’ newest specialty restaurant. The restaurant, also found on its first Allura Class ship, Vista, offers “savory American classics come to life with a modern twist.”

Also new to Allura and Vista are the breakfast and lunch Mediterranean-inspired Aquamar Kitchen and the Bakery at Baristas Viennese Coffeehouse.

Popular dining experiences like the Polo Grill, Toscana, Red Ginger, and the Grand Dining Room round out the specialty dining options, as well as the Terrace Café and Waves Grill for more casual, no-reservations-required fare.

Allura will also feature a new library, designed like a den within an estate home, and a digital and social hub, LYNC. The ship will continue Oceania’s tradition of offering enrichment programs, including art classes, guest speakers, and sommelier demonstrations.

The new Allura Class ship will boast spacious 612 staterooms at sea, with standard rooms measuring a minimum 291 square feet. All staterooms, spanning six decks, feature an oversized bathroom with rainfall shower with many offering veranda or French veranda views. Suites include private lounge access, unlimited access to the Aquamar Spa Terrace, a dedicated concierge, and free laundry service.