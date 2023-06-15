New Chinese Cruise Line Ditches the Carnival Branding

CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Limited has just revealed that it will rebrand its official moniker with a new name. From now on, the Carnival-owned cruise line will be known as Adora Cruises Limited.

Adora Cruises Limited: Name Change

On June 15, 2023, CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Limited publicized its immediate name change and henceforth will be known as Adora Cruises Limited.

This rebranding effort aims to bolster the company’s popularity and reputation among its customers by better aligning with its existing brand name, “Adora Cruises.”

“Our new company name is in line with our brand name, which is more memorable and recognizable. It better communicates our goal to build a most admired cruise brand in China,” Managing Director of Adora Cruises Limited Chen Ranfeng remarked.

“Together with the company’s name changing, Adora Cruises Limited gets ready to set sail in the full resumption of the Chinese cruise market,” Chen added.

Adora Cruises

This tactical rebranding choice embodies the company’s aspirations to offer its clientele “A Voyage in Love” while also positioning the company as China’s main “homegrown” cruise company, delivering entertaining voyages to all of its customers.

“After years of development, Adora Cruises Limited has become an independent and full-functioning cruise company and has its own brand,” Adora Cruises Limited Chairman Yang Guobing stated.

Founded in 2018, CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Limited—now known as Adora Cruises Limited—has diligently strived to strengthen its operational proficiency across various domains including sales, marketing, commercial operations, product design and development, hotel management, maritime operations, plus the supervision and development of newbuild projects.

Adora Cruises Limited’s Burgeoning Fleet

Adora Cruises Limited’s 135,500-ton Adora Magic City, the first-ever Chinese-built large cruise ship, completed its float-out at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. this year on June 6, 2023.

Through a partnership between Adora Cruises Limited and China Telecom Corp Ltd. Shanghai Branch, the world’s inaugural Chinese-built cruise ship Adora Magic City will also become the planet’s first cruising vessel equipped with a 5G network.

As the final delivery of the Chinese-made Adora Magic City approaches (expected some time in the latter part of 2023), cruise holiday enthusiasts based in China will have a lot to look forward to.

Adora Magic City Float Out

Shanghai will act as the homeport for Adora Magic City during its inaugural cruising season. The vessel is currently scheduled to embark on ocean voyages to nearby countries in both Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia.

Adora Magic City will be debuting a show entitled “Marco Polo: An Enchanted Love Tale” as well. The vessel will also boast the largest retail shopping center afloat on the water today.

The company is currently actively engaged in the design and construction phase of its second ship, a larger Vista-class vessel. This second Chinese-built ship will clock in at 142,000 tons and should be an impressive addition to Adora Cruises Limited’s growing fleet.

The company’s second homegrown ship is expected to embark on its maiden voyage in 2024, offering passengers many memorable experiences at sea.

Adora Cruises Mediterranea

Furthermore, the Spirit-class Mediterranea, a 12-deck ship, coming in at 85,619 tons, and operated by Adora Cruises, is scheduled to commence its first-ever Chinese cruising season from Tianjin Port during the last quarter of 2023.

Adora Cruises is currently prepping Mediterranea, with the goal of rebranding the vessel, plus adding some refurbishments and upgrades, to help it fall more in line with Adora Cruises Limited’s overall design aesthetics.