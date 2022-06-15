New Carnival Cruise Ship Reaches Another Milestone

The much-anticipated Carnival Celebration has reached another milestone toward the completion of her construction, as the ship’s coin ceremony was held today at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. Scheduled to debut in November, this brings the fleet’s second LNG-powered vessel one step closer to welcoming guests.

Coin Ceremony Held for Carnival Celebration

When construction first began on Carnival Celebration, a special box containing coins was positioned under her keel – a long-standing tradition for shipbuilding, intended to bring good fortune to all who work on the vessel.

The second part of the coin ceremony happens later, when the ship is nearing completion. At that time, the coins are retrieved and placed aboard the ship, to continue to bring good luck not only to the ship’s crew, but to all passengers who sail on her.

Carnival Celebration Coin Ceremony (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

This second part of the coin ceremony took place on June 15, 2022, for Carnival Celebration, as the box was welded to a permanent position near the mast of the ship. The box is engraved with the date, the ship’s name, and the location of the shipyard.

Carnival Celebration’s Captain Vincenzo Alcaras, Chief Engineer Fabien Gervaise, Hotel Director Pierre Camilleri, and members of Carnival’s New Build team joined representatives from Meyer Turku to commemorate the occasion.

Carnival Celebration Coin Ceremony (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Many cruise ship passengers enjoy finding the coin locations onboard ships, and it can be a memorable moment to locate the coins on a new vessel. Aboard Carnival ships, this is often near the vessel’s radar mast, but could be in a variety of locations, such as near the miniature golf course, radio towers, or the SportsCourt.

Celebrating Carnival Celebration

Now that Carnival Celebration is one significant and storied step closer to her debut, eager guests have much to celebrate about the new vessel.

Sister ship to Carnival Cruise Line’s award-winning flagship Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration will include many of the same features that have already proven overwhelmingly popular with passengers. The ship will be home to the second BOLT roller coaster, and will include the delicious casual eatery Shaq’s Big Chicken.

Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The 180,000-gross ton vessel will be divided into six distinctly themed zones. Some of these – Lido, the Ultimate Playground, and Celebration Central – will be very similar to the same spaces aboard Mardi Gras.

Other spaces are unique to Carnival Celebration, including the colorful Miami-themed 820 Biscayne and the travel-themed Gateway zone.

The ship measures 1,130 feet long and 138 feet wide, with 19 decks. She can welcome 5,282 guests at double occupancy, and up to 6,500 passengers when fully booked. Onboard, 2,000 international Carnival crew members will provide service that is truly worth celebrating.

Origin of the Coin Ceremony

Coin ceremonies have been held for ships for centuries, in shipyards all around the world. While the exact origins of this tradition have long since been lost to history, the practice is likely related to the legend of Charon from Greek mythology.

Charon ferried newly deceased souls across the river Styx (also called Acheron), bringing them into the underworld. In ancient Greece and Rome, coins were often placed in graves and tombs so the dearly departed would have money to pay Charon and ensure their safe passage to the afterlife.

Coins have been popular parts of burial customs in many cultures, including ancient Egypt, Sumeria, Turkey, Spain, Scandinavia, Great Britain, and many other regions in Western Europe and the Near East, many of which have had great seafaring traditions throughout their histories.

Cruise Hive wishes Carnival Celebration congratulations on this most recent milestone, with the hopes for many years of safe and fun celebratory sailings to come.