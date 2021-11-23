New Carnival Cruise Line Itineraries Announced for Australia

Carnival Cruise Line has announced new itineraries for its departures in Australia for 2023-24. The new program aims to help boost domestic tourism, and the news comes as Carnival remains on pause in the country to at least March 2022.

New Carnival Itineraires

The cruise line has two vessels based out of Australia and has detailed a new itinerary program for departures in 2023-24. The offerings aim to help boost the domestic tourism market down under by over $300 million. There will be more short cruise options and domestic sailings from Sydney and Brisbane.

Kara Glamore, Vice President of Carnival Cruise Line Australia, said: “After an incredibly challenging two years for the Australian travel industry, it was extremely important for us at Carnival to invest in the local economy with our 2023-2024 program.”

Photo Credit: JT888 / Shutterstock.com

The new itineraries wen ton sale on November 22, 2021, and includes 115 sailings covering departures for Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor, including 66 domestic cruises.

There will be weekend escapes to destinations such as Moreton Island, Airlie Beach, and the Great Barrier Reef. Highlights also include two cruises to majestic Papua New Guinea, with ports visits to Alotau, Kitava, and the Conflict Islands.

Carnival Cruise Line has detailed some highlight fares as follows:

Carnival Splendor

Three-day Weekend Sampler from $382 per person, interior twin – based on 5 October 2023 sailing

Four days Sydney to Moreton Island from $518 per person, interior twin – based on 28 March 2024 sailing

Eight days Sydney to the South Pacific from $814 per person, interior twin – based on 28 April 2024 sailing

10 days Sydney to the Great Barrier Reef from $1,139 per person, interior twin – based on 8 October 2023 sailing

Carnival Spirit

Three-day Weekend Sampler from $397 per person, interior twin – based on 9 May 2024 sailing

Four days Brisbane to Airlie Beach from $538 per person, interior twin – based on 29 May 2024 sailing.

Seven days Brisbane to the South Pacific from $789 per person, interior twin – based on 5 November 2023 sailing

11 days Brisbane to Fiji from $1,219 per person, interior twin – based on 18 February 2024 sailing

Glamore continued to say, “Carnival ships have called Australia home for nearly a decade and during that time, we have welcomed over one million guests onboard. That’s why for the first time 60% of our cruises will be across ANZ, with the remaining 40% visiting the South Pacific. We know Aussies are hungry to keep exploring their backyard and with over one hundred sailings between June 2023 and June 2024, we’ll be sure to have a cruise for you.”

Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

Both Remain on Hold

Even though there are great itineraries to look forward to for the Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor, both vessels currently remain on hold. Australia has been closed to the cruise industry since suspensions first started in Spring 2020.

The Australian government is working with cruise lines on a safe path to resumptions of operations, but details on restarting the industry have not yet been decided. Carnival Cruise Line has extended its pause in the country multiple times, with the latest extension into march 2022. Carnival Spirit cruises are cancelled through March 6, 2022, and Carnival Splendor cruises are cancelled through March 4, 2022.

15 Carnival cruise ships have already restarted operations as cruising has reopened in the United States and Europe.