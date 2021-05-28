New Carnival Cruise Line Health Assessment Spotted

Cruise lines are changing plans and details constantly as the return of cruise operations out of the US this summer becomes a reality. With that, guests have spotted a new online health assessment form that would need to be filled out before going on a cruise.

It comes after the cruise line released its new Have Fun. Be Safe health and safety measures to protect guests and crew once operations finally begin this summer.

Carnival Cruise Line Health Form

The new health assessment was spotted the last couple of days by those booked on cruises that are now canceled and those booked on future sailings as far as 2022. It’s something that all cruise lines are doing as part of health screening protocols for guests and is standard.

Carnival Booking To-do List

The online form comes up as part of the “My To-do list” list before the day of departure. The assessment includes five questions with a simple yes or no for four of the questions and a drop-down list for the final question. The questions are as follows:

In the past 14 days, have you had any of the following symptoms: cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fever, chills, news loss of taste, new loss of smell?

In the past 14 days, had at least, 2 or more of the following symptoms: congested or runny nose, sore throat, muscle or body aches, fatigue / extreme tiredness, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea?

In the past 14 days, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19)?

In the past 14 days, had contact with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19?

In the past 14 days, have you travelled internationally?

With the form being on the “My To-do list” it will be a requirement and will have to be completed by guests which is normal. It is important to note that Carnival continues to alter its health procedures so the questions could change as we get closer to resuming sailings.

Just days ago, Carnival released its health protocols and included in that are pre-embarkation enhanced health screenings which could also result in further medical screening before being allowed onboard.

For now, the situation on resuming operations remains very fluid as the cruise line works with the CDC on a safe return. Four Carnival cruise ships are currently to be the first to set sail with passengers from the US in July including the Carnival Miracle to Alaska which will be for fully vaccinated guests.