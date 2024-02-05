New 22-Day Carnival Cruise Will Take Passengers from Seattle to Sydney

Ship repositioning cruises are popular with guests who want unique travel experiences at sea. Carnival Cruise Line has just announced a brand-new voyage in 2025 that will travel between the Pacific Northwest all the way down to Australia.

The 22-day sailing, part of the Carnival Journeys program, sets sail on September 18, 2025.

Seattle-to-Sydney Voyage Added for 2025

Carnival Cruise Line has opened up a new transpacific cruise that will take guests on a 22-day voyage from Seattle, Washington, to Sydney, Australia.

Stops along the way will include calls on Honolulu in Hawaii along with Papeete (Tahiti), Moorea (French Polynesia), and Noumea in New Caledonia. Guests will also cross the International Dateline and enjoy 16 days at sea.

Carnival Luminosa departs Seattle on September 18, 2025, and arrives in Sydney on October 11, 2025. This first-of-its-kind itinerary is a repositioning cruise that will take Carnival Luminosa from its season in Alaska to the warmer seas of Australia for that locale’s summer.

New Cruise Added to the Carnival Journeys Lineup

Carnival Luminosa‘s 22-day cruise is the latest addition to the Carnival Journeys program, a series of curated journeys that are nine days or longer. Among the added activities onboard during these voyages are onboard courses on a variety of subjects and throwback events that provide a whimsical nod to cruising activities of the past.

Carnival Luminosa (Photo Credit: Ian Dewar Photography / Shutterstock)

Other transpacific cruises being offered by Carnival Cruise Line include an 18-day trip from Long Beach, California, to Yokohama Japan. That voyage on Carnival Panorama departs on August 22, 2024

Another Carnival Journeys trip on Carnival Luminosa takes guests on a 29-day trip from Brisbane, Australia, to Seattle. That ship, the repositioning of Carnival Luminosa to the Alaska market for summer, departs on April 3, 2025.

Carnival Luminosa Offers Familiar Amenities

Originally built in 2009 as Costa Luminosa for Costa Cruises, Carnival Luminosa joined the Carnival fleet in the fall of 2022.

She is 92,720 gross tons and can accommodate 2,260 guests and 926 crew members. Like similarly sized Carnival vessels, Carnival Luminosa features fan-favorite amenities such as Alchemy Bar, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, RedFrog Rum Bar, and The Punchliner Comedy Club.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Luminosa is currently homeported in Brisbane, where she’s sailing 3-night to 11-night itineraries, including stops in Australian ports, New Caledonia, and Vanuatu.

On April 1, 2024, she’s due to make her repositioning cruise, departing from Brisbane on a 31-night journey to Seattle. On May 1, Carnival Luminosa begins her 2024 Alaska season.

Transatlantic Journeys Also Offered by Carnival Cruise Line

In addition to transpacific journeys, Carnival Cruise Line offers a series of transatlantic cruises. On April 15, 2024, Carnival Legend departs from Baltimore, Maryland, for a 12-day trip to Barcelona, Spain.

Carnival fans who prefer Florida and Gulf Coast ports have options as well. Carnival Glory sets sail from Barcelona on April 18, 2024, for a 14-day journey to Port Canaveral in Florida.

Transatlantic cruises in 2025 include a 14-day cruise from Barcelona to Miami, leaving on March 16, 2025, on Carnival Spirit.

A 16-day trip from New Orleans to Barcelona on Carnival Valor departs on April 24, 2025. A 14-day voyage from Port Canaveral to Barcelona on Carnival Mardi Gras departs September 13, 2025.