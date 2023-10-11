netTALK Maritime and Starlink Team Up for Cruise Ships

netTALK Maritime is partnering with SpaceX’s Starlink to build seamless maritime communication solutions. This partnership is designed to enhance onboard cruise passenger experiences by helping guests and crew members overcome data-heavy challenges, resulting in smoother, faster connectivity anywhere at sea.

netTALK Maritime’s Starlink Collaboration

In a groundbreaking partnership, netTALK Maritime — a leading provider of communication solutions in the maritime industry, headquartered in Miami, Florida — has teamed up with SpaceX’s cutting-edge satellite internet network company, Starlink.

This new collaboration will help netTALK Maritime offer cruise lines end-to-end communication solutions, including installation, network implementation, and related support services.

By tackling data-intensive activities such as telehealth and video calls, this pioneering maritime and cruise ship connectivity venture will significantly improve the shipboard experience for guests and crew alike — marking a significant advancement in maritime communication technology.

This SpaceX partnership will see netTALK Maritime take on the pivotal role of account overseer, providing solutions from installation to support and network setup, as well as related account management services.

netTALK Maritime is aiming to bypass the limitations of old-school, costly satellite connections. In contrast to conventional satellite internet reliant on distant geostationary satellites, Starlink operates a network of satellites closer to the Earth.

Starlink Satellite Network Illustration (Image Credit: OKOvoko / Shutterstock)

Starlink’s satellites are approximately 550 kilometers (342 miles) from the planet. The system uses a laser mesh network, which, when combined with the proximity of these satellites to the ground, reduces internet latency – lag time – to around 25 milliseconds. This is a vast improvement over the industry standard of around 600 milliseconds, common in other satellite systems.

“Adding Starlink’s high-speed satellite connectivity to our products onboard ships of all sizes greatly enhances our product offering and significantly improves passenger and crew communication experiences,” said Garry Paxinos, netTALK Maritime’s CTO.

The company will deploy satellite kits for ship use and introduce ‘priority’ service plans as well, with the latter customized for high-demand companies and users. Additionally, netTALK Maritime will offer ‘mobile priority’ service plans designed for emergency response services, maritime, and mobile enterprises in need of specific internet connectivity solutions.

Starlink’s Use in the Cruise Ship Industry

Starlink Maritime is equipped with approximately 5,000 satellites currently in orbit (with plans to add many more through regular rocket launches), and aims to deliver high-speed internet to ships at sea.

Elon Musk’s state-of-the-art internet satellite system is poised to revolutionize digital connectivity in the cruise ship industry. Starlink’s Maritime service, driven by a constellation of low-orbit satellites and employing an exclusive antenna system, is set to deliver speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps for passengers to enjoy.

Photo Credit: Steve Jurvetson / Creative Commons

High-speed satellite internet enables passengers to maintain connections with friends and loved ones back home, work remotely more efficiently, make alternative post-cruise travel plans if needed, and indulge in activities like streaming television series online.

Numerous cruise companies, including Atlas Voyages, Aurora Expedition, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours, Regent Seven Seas, Royal Caribbean Group, Seabourn, Windstar Cruises, and many others are embracing SpaceX’s maritime solutions as they plan for the future.

Tailored for cruise ships and other types of vessels (cargo ships, research ships, etc.), Starlink will help companies offer swift, dependable internet connections for passengers and crew, with services mirroring the high-speed internet access most people are accustomed to at home or in the office on land.

Moreover, Starlink Maritime should prove invaluable for cruise ship operations, offering a dependable connection for vital functions like navigation, weather monitoring, and other critical communications. Starlink Maritime, it seems, is paving the way for the future of maritime communications and high-speed internet access.