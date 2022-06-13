NCL to Return to Popular Destination for First Time Since 2017

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced year-round European sailings with Norwegian Sun returning to the region in November 2022, bringing Canary Islands ports of call to travelers for the winter season.

This will create the first year-round options in Europe for the cruise line since 2017, and ensures great flexibility and diversity for eager travelers later this year.

Norwegian Sun to the Canary Islands

The Sun-class cruise ship will return to Europe after a 22-day transatlantic voyage from Miami to Lisbon departing Florida on October 31, 2022. Along the way, Norwegian Sun will visit 13 ports of call, including popular destinations in Bermuda, the Azores, Spain, and Portugal.

This repositioning sailing will put the ship in her new winter home, offering Canary Island sailings embarking from Lisbon, Portugal; Malaga, Spain; and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, beginning November 21.

Photo Credit: SebZet / Shutterstock

“The Canaries have always been a draw for travelers from all over the globe and more so now when seeking some much-needed winter sun,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“Norwegian Sun’s new itineraries provide for a unique combination of the Canary Islands with ports in Portugal, mainland Spain as well as Morocco, offering our guests an all-year Europe season with nine ships to make the most of their travel this year.”

These new itineraries range from 8-14 days and are designed to be port-intensive, with no more than two days at sea and an average of 12 hours spent in port, giving guests ample time for intensive exploration and enjoyment of this diverse and fascinating region. Late-night stays and overnight visits are also part of select itineraries.

Most European Port Choices of Any Major Cruise Line

With the addition of new-to-NCL ports of call such as Puerto del Rosario (Fuerteventura) and San Sebastian de la Gomera, Canary Islands; Cueta, Spain; Agadir, Morocco; and Horta (Azores), Portugal, Norwegian Cruise Line will now be offering a greater diversity of European destinations than any other major cruise line.

Other unique ports that are part of Norwegian Sun‘s European itineraries include Agadir and Casablanca in Morocco, Las Palmas and Arrecife in Spain, and Ceuta in North Africa. More familiar and still popular ports of call include Gibraltar, Cadiz, Malaga, Funchal, and more.

Norwegian Sun is spending the summer months in Alaska with roundtrip sailings from Seattle, but will move to Europe after the Alaska season ends.

The 78,309-gross-ton vessel can welcome up to 1,976 guests at double occupancy, or up to 2,400 passengers when fully booked, with more than 900 international crew members providing superior service.

Including Norwegian Sun, Norwegian Cruise Line has deployed nine ships to Europe in 2022, the greatest number of ships assigned to the region in the line’s history. This creates amazing opportunities for eager travelers, and permits great options for unique and memorable sailings.

Of special interest will be the debut of the line’s brand new class with Norwegian Prima, which will set sail from Amsterdam on September 3. Norwegian Prima will offer a variety of European sailings as she begins her inaugural tour.

Other European offerings from Norwegian Cruise Line throughout 2022 include Mediterranean, Greek Isles, Northern Europe, Iceland & Greenland, Baltic, and British Isles sailings.

Norwegian Sun will remain in Europe for six months. In April 2023, she will again move back across the Atlantic and through the Panama Canal before returning to Alaska for the 2023 summer season.