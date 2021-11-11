NCL Cancels Norwegian Encore Cruise Due to Unforeseen Circumstances

Norwegian Cruise Line informs guests that Norwegian Encore‘s November 14 sailing from Miami, Florida, has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances. The announcement comes as the vessel remains on hold, waiting to transit the Panama Canal.

Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Sailing from Miami

Guests booked on Norwegian Encore‘s November 14 cruise out of Miami, Florida, have been informed that the voyage has been cancelled. Norwegian Cruise Line said the ship was delayed by two days arriving in Miami. No other reason was provided.

NCL said in its notice to guests, “As a result of unforeseen circumstances, Norwegian Encore’s arrival to Miami will be delayed by two days. As a result, the November 14, 2021 sailing has been cancelled. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, as we understand now more than ever the desire to travel and reconnect with places and people, we’ve missed the most.”

Photo Credit: Wayleebird / Shutterstock.com

The delay does come as Norwegian Encore remains off the coast of Panama waiting to transit the Canal. It’s likely the ship’s transit is delayed due to traffic through the Canal. The ship was scheduled to arrive in Miami on November 13, a day before starting guest operations from the port.

The vessel was scheduled to depart Miami on November 14 on a seven-day Caribbean cruise, including a call in the Dominican Republic, St. Thomas, Tortola, and the cruise line’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

Impacted Guests

It’s difficult for guests as Norwegian Cruise Line only informed them about the cancellation less than a week before departure. Guests are being offered a number of options in addition to a 100% refund, which will automatically be processed within three business days.

Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

Passengers who used a previous future cruise credit to book the Norwegian Encore voyage will have the full credit automatically re-applied to their account within seven days. In addition, guests can also receive:

Receive a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) valued at 50% of the voyage fare paid. The 50% FCC will be applied to your Latitudes account and will be available as of November 15, 2021 for any voyage through December 31, 2022.

35% OFF! For a limited time only, take advantage of our current promotion if you book a new cruise by November 30, 2021 for any published voyage through 2024 and receive 35% OFF!

TAKE ALL! Again, for a very limited time, if you book a new cruise by November 30, 2021 for any published voyage through 2024, you may TAKE ALL! This limited time offer is a tremendous value allowing you to add all five of our Free at Sea amenities (TAKE ALL!) when you reserve select stateroom categories for any published voyage. Amenities include a free unlimited beverage package, free specialty dining, a free Wi-Fi package, free shore excursion credits and reduced rates for family and friends ‘ a value of up to $4,000 per person!

A $150 Free Credit + Lower Deposit! If you purchase a $150 CruiseFirst certificate, which is a certificate towards your next cruise, we will match it with an additional $150 credit.

The ship is repositioning to Miami after completing its deployment out of Seattle, Washington to Alaska. After being on pause for 17 months, Norwegian Encore was the first in the fleet to restart operations in the U.S. on August 7, 2021.

The Breakaway-Plus class vessel is Norwegian’s current flagship at 169,116 gross tons and has a guest capacity of 3,998 at double occupancy. The ship will continue to sail from Miami until heading back for another Alaska season in May 2022.