NCL Adjusts Itinerary for Norwegian Jade

Norwegian Cruise Line has informed guests booked on Norwegian Jade that their March 30, 2023 sailing has been adjusted, with one port of call removed and other port times adjusted. This could also indicate itinerary changes for additional sailings with similar port schedules.

Norwegian Jade Itinerary Changes

In an email sent to travel partners, Norwegian Cruise Line has confirmed that Odessa, Ukraine has been removed from Norwegian Jade‘s March 30, 2023 sailing, a 9-night roundtrip Mediterranean cruise from Athens, Greece. The initial cruise itinerary had the Jewel-class vessel visiting Odessa on Monday, April 3, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

No other ports of call have been removed from the itinerary, but several ports have been adjusted to compensate for the change. The email explains that these changes have been made “in order to enhance the guest experience.”

Now, the call in Istanbul, Turkey that was initially just 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 will be extended to an overnight visit. The ship will arrive in Istanbul at 10 a.m. on April 1 and will remain in port until 6 p.m. the following day, Sunday, April 2. This will give guests ample time to explore the vibrant city and enjoy multiple tours for different experiences.

Photo Credit: suttirat wiriyanon / Shutterstock.com

On Monday, April 3, Norwegian Jade will be visiting Constanta, Romania from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. rather than calling in Odessa as originally planned. Constanta had already been on the original itinerary, but was first scheduled for April 2.

In addition to changing the date of the Constanta visit, the ship will also be in port for two hours less, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. rather than until 8 p.m.

While no other port of call days have been changed, there have been several additional changes to the times Norwegian Jade will be in port during this cruise.

Friday, March 31 – Kusadasi, Turkey – Now 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. instead of 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – an extra 2.5 hours in port

Tuesday, April 4 – Varna, Bulgaria – Now 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. instead of 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. – an extra 1.5 hours in port

No time changes have been announced for the port visits to Nessebar, Mykonos, or Santorini, nor have the ship’s embarkation or debarkation times at the beginning and end of the cruise been changed.

Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

When added to the changes for Constanta and Istanbul, Norwegian Jade will now spend a total of 85 hours visiting the combined seven ports on the itinerary, rather than just 63 in-port hours for eight ports.

This is enhancement indeed to the port-rich itinerary, for while guests may be disappointed to miss Odessa and have their time slightly shortened in Constanta, the extra time added to Kusadasi, Varna, and especially Istanbul will permit guests more time to thoroughly enjoy those diverse destinations.

Shore Tour Changes

For guests who had already booked shore tours for the now-canceled stop in Odessa, full refunds for those excursions will automatically be issued back to the original form of payment.

Similarly, tours booked in Istanbul will be automatically adjusted to coincide with the new dates and times in port, with no further action necessary on guests’ part.

Photo Credit: GEORGE STAMATIS / Shutterstock.com

Guests can continue to book additional shore tours for this extraordinary voyage, and new tours for Constanta, Romania will be available soon for booking. Other ports already have tours available, with amazing options to explore the art, history, and culture of these remarkable destinations.

Are More Changes Coming?

While Norwegian Cruise Line has provided no further details on why this itinerary has been altered, the changes may be connected to the continually evolving situation in Eastern Europe.

Cruise lines always put the safety and security of their guests and crew members first, and changes are always to ensure a positive and enjoyable experience for everyone aboard.

While the itinerary changes outlined only impact the March 30, 2023 sailing of Norwegian Jade at this time, it is also possible that similar itineraries sailing on other dates may also be affected.

Guests booked on the April 26, 2023 and May 5, 2023 sailings, both of which have initially planned to visit Odessa, may want to stay in close contact with their travel agent or Norwegian Cruise Line in case of similar itinerary changes.