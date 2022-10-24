Name Revealed for Second MSC World Class Cruise Ship

MSC Cruises has revealed the name for its second World-class vessel as the first steel was cut for the ship’s construction on Monday, October 24, 2022.

The next vessel will be named MSC World America, an appropriate choice for a ship planned for deployment in North America.

New Ship Named MSC World America

The name reveal tells eager cruise travelers more than just what to call the new ship, but also where the ship will be deployed and what market it will service.

“MSC World America is testament to our ambitious growth plans in the U.S. and the Caribbean and further solidifies MSC Cruises as a major player in the North American market with another of our largest, most glamorous ships coming to the region,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA.

This news comes just two weeks after MSC Cruises announced its biggest deployment ever from North American homeports, confirming even more commitment by the cruise line to service the region.

Image: Courtesy MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises was first founded in 1989, and is an Italian-based cruise line that has largely served the European market, with only minimal deployments in other regions. Those global deployments have increased in recent years, as has the cruise line’s reputation for excellence in the overall cruise experience.

MSC Cruises also introduced Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, a private island destination in The Bahamas, in late 2019, which has quickly become a popular port of call for MSC Cruises ships and a favorite among guests.

Steel Cut and Construction Begins

The name announcement comes as the first steel has been cut for the ship’s hull, the beginning of the actual physical construction of the vessel. The special event happened at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in western France, where the ship will be built.

MSC World America will be just as spectacular as MSC World Europa, the cruise line’s newest flagship, just delivered from the shipyard to MSC Cruises and scheduled for deployment in the Mediterranean after her first winter season sailing in the Arabian Gulf region.

MSC World Europa will begin service in December 2022, after her sea trials are completed and her final outfitting details are finished.

MSC World America is scheduled to come into service in 2025 as the second of the World-class sister ships, of which two more are already on order.

Image: Courtesy MSC Cruises

She will be the regional flagship for MSC Cruises in North America, and while her itineraries are not yet announced, MSC World America is sure to visit a variety of popular ports, likely in the Caribbean, Mexico, New England, and more.

“The ship will continue to elevate our guest experience in the Caribbean, and we look forward to raising the bar on what travelers can expect, whether they’re loyal cruisers or enjoying their first vacation at sea,” said Rodríguez.

While MSC World America will be very close in design to her sister ship, MSC World Europa, the ship will be specifically tailored to meet the needs and expectations of North American cruisers throughout its 22 decks, more than 2,600 cabins, and 420,000 square feet of public space.

Furthermore, the ship will include the same sustainable technologies the cruise line is implementing in all its new ships, ensuring environmentally responsible operation in line with its long-term goal to achieve net zero emissions for its operations by 2050.

“In addition to delivering a state-of-the-art cruise experience, MSC World America exemplifies our commitment to sustainability with its advanced environmental technology,” said Rodríguez.

The ship will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the cleanest fuel available to modern cruise ships and will likely include more efficient onboard fuel cells as well as advanced air conditioning systems, LED lighting, and advanced energy monitoring systems for better efficiency, all to help ensure responsible and sustainable operation to protect the environments where the ship operates.