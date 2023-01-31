Name Announced for Newest Oceania Cruises Ship

Oceania Cruises has officially revealed the name for its newest vessel, coming in 2025 and sister ship to Vista, which will debut later this year. The new ship will be named Allura, evoking the allure of cruise travel and inviting guests to explore all the unknown and amazing destinations the ship will visit.

Name Revealed for New Ship

The new ship, already under construction by Fincantieri, will be named Allura – a derivative of “allure” which means “to entice by charm or attraction” or “enticing by what is fair, pleasing, or seductive.” Synonyms for allure include to fascinate, enchant, captivate.

If something is said to be alluring, it has great charisma, glamor, and desirability, exactly the characteristics luxury line Oceania Cruises hopes its new vessel will demonstrate.

“At Oceania Cruises, we are always looking for ways to evolve, elevate and modernize our offerings to continuously surprise and delight our discerning guests as they enjoy immersive new experiences,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

Allura Grand Staircase (Render Courtesy: Oceania Cruises)

Allura will be an all-verandah vessel, offering incomparable views to all travelers. Onboard, the ship will feature fine gourmet cuisine, exceptionally personalized service with warm and welcoming staff, and captivating residential furnishings and decor for a true at-home luxury feel.

Allura will weigh in at approximately 67,000 gross tons, with the ability to welcome 1,200 guests. Onboard, 800 officers and crew will provide exceptional service, with one of the industry’s best staff-to-guest ratios for amazing attention and personalization.

New Restaurants on Vista and Allura

Oceania Cruises is also taking the opportunity to elevate Allura and reexamine offerings across its entire fleet to bring guests the very best in cruising luxury.

“The arrival of any new ship is the ideal time to look closely at what we offer travelers. As we prepare to welcome Allura to the family, we have already started planning exciting new elements to be added across the fleet,” said Del Rio.

Read Also: Who Owns Oceania Cruises?

Of particular interest are new restaurants set to debut onboard Vista and also be showcased on Allura. Ember is an upscale signature restaurant serving reimagined American classics such as blackened crab cakes, Thai barbecue pork ribs, and a curated beverage menu with craft beers and specialty cocktails.

Aquamar Kitchen is another new restaurant, with wellness-inspired indulgences such as smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and energy bowls, as well as heartier options like yellowfin tuna tacos and globally-inspired salads and wraps.

Itineraries Yet to Be Announced

With Allura not setting sail until 2025, details of her inaugural itineraries have not yet been finalized, but will include a variety of destinations across Europe and the Americas. Because the ship is smaller and more intimate, she will be able to visit more boutique destinations that are inaccessible to larger vessels.

Redner Courtesy: Oceania Cruises

“Allura’s inaugural journeys are designed to appeal to all global travelers, whether they revel in the joy that comes with reconnecting with favorite destinations or are excited to discover new places and sights for the very first time,” said Del Rio.

“We are thrilled with the incredible demand we have witnessed for Allura’s sister ship, Vista, with her 2023 maiden season already sold out, and we know Allura will be equally as popular with our guests.”

Vista, which set booking records when her itineraries were released, will be exploring a range of amazing destinations, including European, Middle Eastern, Canadian, Caribbean, Mexican, and other ports of call. The ship will also be offering visits to the Panama Canal, transatlantic crossings, and even a selection of longer “Grand Voyages” itineraries for deeply immersive travel.

Similar itineraries are likely to be announced for Allura in the coming months; stay tuned to Cruise Hive for more details about the new ship as they are revealed.