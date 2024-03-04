Mystery Cruise Announced, Ports of Call to Remain Secret

In an exciting twist to luxury cruising, Windstar Cruises announced an innovative 2025 mystery cruise aboard Star Legend, inspired by the spontaneous adventure following a cyclone-detoured journey.

A Leap into Mystery

Windstar Cruises has taken a bold step into the future of cruising with the announcement of its first-ever “President’s Mystery Cruise,” set to embark on April 19, 2025, from Athens, Greece.

The unique eight-day roundtrip voyage aboard Star Legend, Windstar’s 312-passenger, all-suite yacht, promises an air of mystery and excitement as the destinations will remain a secret to guests onboard until 24 hours before each port call.

Doubling as the annual “President’s Cruise,” Windstar Yacht Club members and their friends will be able to sample this innovative journey, offering a new level of spontaneity and discovery in cruising, visiting a variety of ports that will be new to Windstar.

“The team is keeping the itinerary secret even from me,” confessed Windstar’s President Christopher Prelog. “They know I get excited about things and can’t help sharing; I’m looking forward to the anticipation of finding out where we’re going along with the guests on board.”

The Spark Behind the Surprise

The inspiration for Windstar Cruise’s groundbreaking mystery cruise follows Star Breeze’s recent voyage in French Polynesia.

Initially charted to showcase the idyllic islands of Papeete, Fakarava, Rangiroa, Tahaa, Raiatea, Bora Bora, Huahine, Moorea, French Polynesia for Star Breeze’s inaugural year-round sailing in the region in February 2024, nature forced a change in itinerary.

Star Legend Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Mystic Stock Photography)

Faced with the unforeseen challenge of Tropical Cyclone Nat, Captain Simon Terry made the decisive call to reroute the 11-day “Tahiti & the Tuamoto Islands” at the start of its sailing. Captain Terry chose the remote Marquesas Islands, a group of islands with a total population of about 9,000.

The detour required two sea days to reach the new destinations and another two for the return journey. Amidst the sudden change, the crew scrambled to organize tours and activities for the passengers.

Their quick efforts culiminated in three unique ports of call and a memorable beach party on Hiva Oa, an island known for its stinning landscapes and rich cultural history.

The serendipitous adventure to the Marquesas was met with enthusiastic approval from passengers, sparking a sense of adventure and laying the groundwork for the “President’s Mystery Cruise.”

“It’s sort of awakening the sense of adventure again, which is what travel should always do,” said Prelog. “It’s a cruise for guests who like adventure, and who don’t want to plan everything out.”

Post-Renovation Exploration

Currently sailing in the Mediterranean, Star Legend completed extensive renovations in 2021 as part of the cruise line’s $250 million Star Plus Initiative, designed to enhance the overall passenger experience through upgraded amenities and facilities.

Star Legend Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Harry Wedzinga)

Among the enhancements, the all-suite yacht introduced new public areas, including two new additional dining venues, a revamped spa, an elevated pool, and an expanded fitness area.

The renovation extended into the private spaces, with each suite receiving significant upgrades. This includes completely new bathrooms and the introduction of a new category of Star suites, which offer at least 277 square feet of space.

Read Also: Three Cruise Ships With Sails to Receive Multi-Million Dollar Upgrades

Despite its upgrades, Star Legend maintains its intimate size, carrying only 312 guests with a crew of 204 international staff. This intimate size allows the 12,995-gross-ton ship to navigate small ports and narrow waterways that larger ships cannot reach, including Sinop, Turkey, Honfleur, France, and the Corinth Canal, Greece.