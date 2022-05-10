Multiple Itinerary Changes for Two Carnival Ships

Carnival Cruise Line today contacted booked guests and travel partners about multiple itinerary changes for two ships, Carnival Breeze and Carnival Valor, for different sailings in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Some port visits have been completely changed, while others have had times modified even while the ships will still visit the planned port.

Mexican Ports Impacted

In an email sent on May 10, 2022, Carnival Cruise Line announced multiple changes to upcoming sailings for Carnival Breeze and Carnival Valor. More than 50 sailings aboard Carnival Breeze are affected, as early as the May 28, 2022 sailing and extending well into 2024. Fewer sailings of Carnival Valor are impacted.

The email said, “we continue to refine our operational plans for your cruise and have made some itinerary modifications.”

The ports adjusted are all Mexican destinations, as both ships are scheduled to be operating Western Caribbean sailings during the impacted dates. Various ports of call in Mexico are top destinations for cruises in that region.

For most of the Carnival Breeze itineraries, the overall route order is reversed, while in-port times for Progreso and Cozumel have been slightly changed.

The December 4, 2023 Carnival Breeze sailing – a 5-night Western Caribbean itinerary – is more heavily impacted, as the planned call to Costa Maya has now been replaced with Progreso. The date and port times for that itinerary’s visit to Cozumel have also been altered.

Similar changes have been made for 10 sailings of Carnival Valor. Depending on the sailing, Costa Maya has been replaced with Progreso, port times in Costa Maya have been adjusted, or port visit orders have been reversed.

The email lets guests know that “any pre-purchased Carnival shore excursions will be automatically adjusted to the new days and times, or refunded to the original form of payment if the port was replaced.”

“Thank you for your understanding. We look forward to welcoming you aboard for a FUN and memorable cruise,” the email concludes.

The Dream-class Carnival Breeze is sailing out of Galveston for these sailings, while the Conquest-class Carnival Valor is sailing from New Orleans.

Why So Many Changes?

No explanation has been offered for why these changes are necessary, but guests are notified with plenty of time to make new arrangements for shore tours if desired. The first affected cruise is not until May 28, still more than two weeks away, and that change is minimal.

It is possible that these changes relate to port operations, such as construction or renovation projects that may impact how ships can be docked or how many ships a port can accommodate at once.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

Harbor dredging is another possibility, which would impact how ships are able to approach the port and what times ships can be moving in and out of the harbor.

Itinerary changes are common in the cruise industry, especially long before a sailing date when ship deployments and port availability are still subject to change. Modifications may also be made at the last minute due to inclement weather, civil unrest, unexpected emergencies, or operational issues aboard different vessels.

It is always important for travelers to remain flexible in their plans and expectations, and to stay in close contact with their travel advisor or cruise line in case changes do occur.

Worth Reading: Carnival Cruise Line or Royal Caribbean – Who Has the Largest Fleet?

If guests are unhappy with the changes, it may be possible to change to a different vessel, sailing date, or itinerary. Depending on the sailing date and individual circumstances, including whether or not the fare is fully paid, travelers may be responsible for change fees and differences in fare prices for rebookings.

Carnival Cruise Line has not offered any automatic replacement sailing options for these changes, but guests may be able to make those arrangements individually.