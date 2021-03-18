MSC’s New Cruise Ship Boasts Largest Yacht Club in Fleet

Spanning four decks, with approximately 32,000 square feet of private space, the new MSC Yacht Club onboard MSC Seashore is sure to entice even the most discerning traveler to try out a cruise onboard the ship.

MSC Seashore will be sailing to MSC’s private Island Ocean Cay from November 2021, where guests booked into the Yacht Club experience will also have exclusive access to the cruise line’s private club on the island, Ocean House.

Ship Within A Ship!

MSC has been developing its ultra-luxury Yacht Club concept since it first appeared on board in 2008. What started relatively small now incorporates everything a luxury traveler will want to see on a vessel.

Onboard MSC Seashore guests will have a choice of no less than 131 exclusive suites, including two MSC Yacht Club Royal Suites with a private hot tub on a large balcony, as well as new MSC Yacht Club Duplex Suites.

MSC Virtuosa, MSC Yacht Club Duplex Suite

The impressive Duplex Suites span two decks. The first has an open living and dining area with a sofa that converts to a double bed and a bathroom with a shower, while the second level holds the master bedroom and a bathroom with a bathtub. On the balcony is a jacuzzi to chill and sip champagne while looking out at the ocean.

Other luxuries guests can enjoy onboard include all-inclusive food and beverages, a 21,000 square feet private pool and outdoor area, and MSC Cruises’ iconic Swarovski staircases. The offerings on flagship MSC Virtuosa will feature nearly the same, although there are only 103 suites available in the Yacht Club area.

Own Private Club at Ocean Cay

The fun doesn’t stop on board, though; guests will be able to enjoy MSC’s private island resort of Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas.

Here guests can opt to join the rest of the guests on more than two miles of white sandy beaches or eat and drinks at one of the many food trucks and beach bars.

Ocean House, Exclusive Clubhouse for MSc Yacht Club Guests at Ocean Cay.

If Yacht Club guests want a bit more peace and quiet, they can also choose to go for a quiet day at the Ocean House. Here guests have access to butler service, a private beach, and clubhouse, and all-inclusive food and beverages in addition to everything Ocean Cay have to offer.

Related: Things to Know About Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve

The extended Yacht Club features, including a full day at Ocean Cay, are featured on all MSC ships sailing the Caribbean. According to MSC, guests are becoming more and more interested in having a luxury retreat while sailing on a bigger ship:

“The MSC Yacht Club has become a compelling and unique offering from MSC Cruises, and we continue to see a positive response from our guests who appreciate having an exclusive, luxurious escape while accessing all of the amenities and entertainment of a larger ship.” “For our guests in North America in particular, MSC Seashore’s arrival this November sets an exciting milestone as we not only introduce our newest ship to the region but also our most spacious MSC Yacht Club yet.”

MSC Seashore: Bigger and Better

MSC is well known to build impressive ships, and MSC Seashore is undoubtedly a part of that. The vessel takes its theme from the Big Apple, New York, in particular.

MSC Seashore

In addition to the massive Times Square shopping and entertainment area, the vessel will also feature a four-deck LED wall 8.5 meters high, projecting the iconic skyline of this entertainment hub in Manhattan.

In addition to being an evolution of MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview, MSC Seashore has many new features over her sister ships, while more than 65% of the vessel has been redesigned.

Also Read: MSC Cruises Unveils First-Ever Humanoid Robotic Bartender at Sea

The ship will be a whopping 339 meters in length, carry 4,540 passengers double occupancy, and weigh in at 169,500 gross tons. With improved and redesigned public spaces – including new bars and restaurants, new retail and entertainment venues, new outdoor areas, and more staterooms, MSC Seashore debuts November 2021 in Miami.

All Photos & Renderings Courtesy: MSC Cruises