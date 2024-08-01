MSC’s Luxury Line Celebrates First Anniversary of its First Cruise Ship

Explora Journeys, the luxury brand operated by MSC Group, is marking the one-year anniversary of the launch of its first ship, Explora I, with a gift for future cruisers.

The cruise line on August 1, 2024 rolled out a shipboard credit as part of a limited-time celebratory offer.

Guests who book a voyage before August 31, 2024 will be treated to a 365 euro Journey Experience Credit ($394 USD) per suite on sailings departing on and after August 23, 2024.

Aft Pool on the EXPLORA I Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Explora Journeys)

Explora I, the first vessel to sail under the Explora Journeys brand, officially entered service when she began her inaugural cruise on August 1, 2023, departing from Copenhagen on a 7-night voyage to Reykjavik, Iceland.

Cruisers sailing on the 922-guest ship during August 2024 will enjoy special entertainment, cuisine and cocktails, and events as part of the onboard festivities.

Artists, including singers Magali Dahan and Ben Mills and pianist Francesco Parrino, will perform. Dahan had performed at Explora I’s October 2023 christening ceremony in New York.

“One year ago, we proudly welcomed Explora I, the inaugural gem in our fleet of six luxurious ships, setting out to revolutionize luxury ocean travel. We have received incredibly high levels of satisfaction from the guests that have sailed with us so far which, naturally, we are all delighted to hear,” said Achille Staiano, chief commercial officer at Explora Journeys.

“Each journey has allowed our guests to discover the Ocean State of Mind,” added Staiano.

Explora I is sailing 7- to 20-day voyages in the Eastern and Western Mediterranean between Venice, Athens, and Istanbul. Her current 28-day cruise — “A Grand Journey Meandering The Majestic Med” — sailing roundtrip from Athens, concludes on August 2, 2024 following port calls in Italy, Greece, Croatia, Montenegro, and Turkey.

On November 20, 2024 the ship repositions to Miami, and will spend the winter 2024-25 season sailing between Miami, Bridgetown, Barbados, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, on varied itineraries ranging from 7 to 17 days. The ship will return to the Mediterranean in April 2025.

Explora I’s first anniversary is happening later than originally expected. Supply chain issues and the need for further enhancements to the ship resulted in a postponement of Explora I’s delivery from a Fincantieri shipyard to the cruise line.

Read Also: How to Make Each Cruise a Unique Experience

The handover was scheduled for July 6, 2023, and the ship’s original naming ceremony, set for July 8, 2023 in Rome, was called off. The 64,000-gross ton ship was handed over on July 20, 2023.

Explora I offers 461 suites and penthouse accommodations, all oceanfront and with private balconies. The staterooms are designed as residences, tying in with the cruise line’s theme of “Homes at Sea.” The ship has six dining venues, a dozen bars, four pools, and 64 cabanas on outdoor decks.

Cruise Line’s Second Ship Nearing Completion

Explora Journeys plans to operate a six-ship fleet. Its second vessel, Explora II, is nearing completion and is slated to sail her maiden voyage on August 11, 2024, from Barcelona to Rome. The 8-night journey will call at Ibiza, Spain; Marseille, France; Monaco; and Genoa, Portofino, and Porto Santo Stefano, Italy.

EXPLORA I Leaving Miami (Photo Credit: Explora Journeys)

Explora II will be based in the Mediterranean, sailing a series of voyages between Barcelona and Rome.

Also being built by Fincantieri and identical to Explora I, the new ship completed her sea trials in June, when various onboard systems were tested, including speed, maneuverability, stability, navigation, and safety.

Explora Journeys’ four additional ships will have advanced environmental capabilities. Explora III and Explora IV, slated to launch in 2026 and 2027, respectively, will be powered by LNG (liquid nitrogen gas) and hydrogen, eliminating many air pollutant emissions.

Explora V and Explora VI, scheduled to enter service in 2027 and 2028, respectively, will also be powered by a combination of LNG and hydrogen and will further contain a six-megawatt hydrogen fuel cell, a technology that eliminates all emissions while ships are in port.