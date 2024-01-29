MSC’s Luxury Cruise Brand Extends Wave Season Offering

Unveiling a season of luxury ocean travel, Geneva, Switzerland-based Explora Journeys extends its wave season promotion, including its second ship’s highly anticipated inaugural sailings, showcasing exclusive Mediterranean itineraries.

‘Total Luxury Offer’ Set for 2024

Embarking on its second summer season, Explora Journeys, the luxury ocean travel brand of MSC Group, is extending its wave season promotion for upcoming 2024 sailings. This exclusive offer is available until February 29, 2024, and allows guests to enjoy up to 40% savings on their journey.

The “Total Luxury Offer” presents an enticing opportunity for cruisers planning to embark on upcoming Pacific and Mediterranean sailings, and includes the inaugural sailing of Explora II, which is completing construction at Fincantieri’s Castellammare di Stabia shipyard in Naples, Italy.

“Explora Journeys takes pride in curating itineraries that feature off-the-beaten-path destinations as well as marquee ports,” said Koray Savas, vice president of hotel operations at Explora Journeys, of the upcoming itineraries. “Our European art of hospitality is seamlessly integrated into each journey, allowing those travelling with us to experience the warmth and authentic charm of these diverse destinations in effortless luxury and comfort.”

Pacific Coast Itineraries

From the vibrant streets of Vancouver to the tranquil shores of Hawaii, Explore Journeys presents an oceanic adventure along the US Pacific Coast with its Explora I voyages, scheduled from March to May 2024.

Explora I, which debuted in August 2023, is the first of what will be six luxury liners for Explora Journeys. At nearly 64,000 gross tons, the ship accommodates 922 guests with a passenger to crew ratio of 1.25:1.

Explora Journeys (Photo Credit: Gail Heaton / Shutterstock)

Beginning April 18, 2024, Explora I will embark on a 9-night “Hawaiian Journey – Hawaii Volcanoes & the Magic of Kao” cruise from Vancouver to Honolulu. This route offers experiences like hikes in Volcano National Park and breathtaking helicopter tours over the islands’ active volcanoes.

The adventure continues with the “Hawaiian Journey – ‘No Ka ‘Oi’ of Hawaii,” departing Honolulu for Vancouver on April 27, concluding on May 6, 2024. This return segment is steeped in Hawaiian culture with extended stays for immersive experiences such as traditional Hawaiian luaus and trips to the iconic North Shore, celebrated for its legendary surfing spots.

Mediterranean Voyages

In the summer of 2024, Explora Journeys heads to the Mediterranean with enchanting itineraries aboard Explore I and Explora II. These journeys, spanning from June to November 2024, will showcase a mix of iconic and lesser-known Mediterranean destinations.

Explora I will commence its Mediterranean season with the “A Journey to Heroes and Warriors of the Ionian Sea,” a 7-night voyage starting on August 9. This sailing begins in Venice, Italy, and concludes in Athens, Greece. Travelers will experience the diverse cultures and scenic beauty of Hvar, Croatia; Kotor, Montenegro; Brindisi, Italy; and Nydri Lefkada, Greece.

Explora Journeys Cruise Ship

Following this, Explora I will embark on “A Journey to the Jewels of the Aegean Sea.” This 7-night adventure, starting on August 23, 2024, will take passengers from Istanbul, Turkey, to Athens, Greece. The itinerary includes stops at Bozcaada and Bodrum in Turkey, and Rhodes, Katapola Amorgos, and Paros in Greece.

In late summer, “A Journey to Boho-chic Beaches and Lands of Legends” will set sail on August 30 from Athens and end in Venice. This 7-night cruise allows passengers to explore the historic and picturesque locations of Patmos and Corfu in Greece, Otranto in Italy, and Zadar in Croatia.

Launch of Explora II

August 2024 will mark the launch of Explora Journeys’ latest luxury liner, Explora II. The 63,900-ton Explora IIcan also accommodate 922 passengers and is designed to navigate popular ports and more exclusive destinations seamlessly.

Her inaugural cruise, “A Journey from Barcelona to Rome,” embarks on August 11, 2024. The 9-night voyage charts a course through Ibiza, Spain; Marseille, France; the Italian Rivera with stops in Genoa and Portofino; Monte Carlo, Monaco; and the serene Porto Santo Stefano Argentario, Italy, before concluding in Civitavecchia (Rome).

Following its inaugural voyage, Explora II will continue its maiden season with “A Journey from Rome to Tarragona” beginning on September 16, 2024. This 7-night cruise, concluding in Tarragona, Spain, will visit the shores of Sorrento, the Lipari Aeolian Islands, Trapani and Siracusa in Sicily, and La Valletta in Malta.