MSC’s Luxury Cruise Brand Celebrates Three Milestones

Not one, not two, but three major MSC Group milestones were celebrated today, September 12, 2024, at Fincantieri’s Sestri Ponente shipyard in Genoa, Italy.

The Italian shipbuilder played host to the delivery of Explora II, the coin ceremony for Explora III, and the steel cutting for Explora IV, making it a day to remember for MSC’s Explora Journeys cruise brand.

“These vessels represent a combination of innovation and sustainability and are part of an important expansion plan for our new European luxury brand,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC’s Cruise Division.

The most significant of the events, perhaps, was the delivery of Explora II, which first began construction in October 2021. Boasting a length of 813 feet and clocking in at approximately 64,000 gross tons, the new luxury cruise ship experienced several delays ahead of today’s delivery, pushing back its August 11, 2024, debut.

Completing its extensive sea trials in July, MSC has finally taken possession of the vessel, which is now ready to set sail on its inaugural voyage on September 16, 2024.

Departing from Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy, the 922-passenger ship will sail to Tarragona, Spain, calling on Sorrento, Lipari, Trapani, and Siracusa, Italy, as well as La Valletta, Malta.

And, in an echo of their joint milestones where Explora II experienced her float-out on the same day that Explora III marked her steel-cutting ceremony in September 2023, the sister vessels once again shared the spotlight at Fincantieri.

This time, Explora III commemorated her traditional coin ceremony, symbolizing good fortune, as Explora II was delivered and the steel was cut for Explora IV, continuing the parallel progress of the sister ships.

“These milestones are part of MSC’s €3.5 billion investment in the Explora Journeys luxury fleet,” said a spokesperson for Fincantieri. “This investment has an economic impact exceeding €15 billion… showcasing the finest ‘Made in Italy’ naval design and technology.”

The three ceremonies were attended by Vago and Fincantieri’s CEO and General Manager, Pierroberto Folgiero; Chairman, Biagio Mazzotta; and General Manager of Fincantieri’s Merchant Ships Division, Luigi Matarazzo.

MSC Cruises’ Explora II (Photo Courtesy: Fincantieri)

Italy’s Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Edoardo Rixi was also on hand for the event, noting the Explora Journeys’ expansion is creating thousands of jobs in the nation.

Added Vago, “The construction of the Explora Journeys ships plays a crucial role both locally, boosting the shipbuilding sector and the economy of Genoa and Liguria, and nationally, ensuring significant economic and employment benefits for the entire country.”

The Explora Journeys Expanding Fleet

The 922-passenger Explora I, the first vessel in the Explora Journeys fleet, began its inaugural season on August 1, 2023, with a maiden voyage from Copenhagen, Denmark, to Reykjavik, Iceland. It is currently sailing 7- to 20-day cruises in the Eastern and Western Mediterranean.

Read Also: Explora Journeys Names Ocean Advocate Godmother to New Ship

As Explora II enters service in the Med, Explora I will be repositioning to Miami in November 2024, where she will spend her winter 2024-25 season sailing in the Caribbean.

Looking ahead, the Explora Journeys fleet will expand to include six ships by 2028. Explora III is set to debut in 2026, powered by liquified natural gas (LNG).

Explora IV, also LNG-powered, will be delivered in 2027, while the final two ships, Explora V and Explora VI, will feature even more advanced sustainability technology.

Those two ships, slated to arrive in 2027 and 2028, respectively, will combine LNG and hydrogen power with a six-megawatt hydrogen fuel cell that will allow for zero emissions while docked.