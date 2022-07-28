MSC’s Luxury Brand Reveals Design of Suites On Its First Vessel

Explora Journeys has announced its suite designs set to offer a real ‘Home at Sea.’ The cruise line’s first vessel, Explora I, is scheduled to depart on its maiden cruise in May 2023 and will boast of 461 ocean-front suites.

Explora Journeys Suite Designs

MSC Group’s cruise brand, Explora Journeys, has released the design for its state-of-the-art ocean terrace suites that will reflect the brand’s philosophy of creating an “ocean state of mind.”

The luxury cruise line has carefully curated the design of its suites, penthouses, and residences to create a luxurious “Home at Sea” experience.

With 461 ocean-front suites, penthouses, and residences onboard, Explora I and Explora II staterooms will come with their own spacious private terrace and maximize natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Render Courtesy: Explora Journeys

“We aspire to elevate the ocean experience and luxury travel to new heights, whilst being respectful to the ocean, environment, and the destinations and cultures we discover, to ensure we leave a positive legacy for generations to come,” explained Michael Ungerer, Chief Executive Officer of Explora Journeys.

Suite options onboard Explora I and II include 1 owner’s residence, 22 ocean residences, 67 ocean penthouses, and 371 ocean terrace and ocean grand terrace suites.

Ocean grand terrace suites will be some of the largest in the industry (420 sq. ft.) and feature their own private terrace, between (75-118 sq. ft.) with an extension to the living space. They will have daybeds and an alfresco dining area, keeping guests in closer proximity to the ocean.

Each ‘Home at Sea’ suite will have a walk-in wardrobe with a seated vanity area, featuring a Dyson Supersonic hairdryer and 24-hour guest service.

The suites will also have heated floors in the bathrooms, personal binoculars, wireless bed-side charging, a mini-bar replenished according to guest preferences, espresso machine with bio-degradable pods, a teapot, and a complimentary personal refillable water bottle for each guest.

Photo Credit: Explora Journeys

Michael Ungerer, Chief Executive Officer of Explora Journeys said, “The Homes at Sea have been a long-held vision of the Aponte Vago family. It is a truly exciting and profound moment for us to be able to welcome future guests to the carefully curated suites, penthouses and residences.”

Explora Journeys’ suites have been strategically developed in collaboration with De Jorio Luxury & Yachts projects and NenMar, London-based architectural and interior design studio.

Read Also: MSC Orders Two Next-Generation Hydrogen-Powered Explora Luxury Ships

Linear lights will be integrated within the suite’s furnishings and mirror the linear flow from the entrance to the window of the suites, giving clear perspective to the nearby spaces.

Suites will be furnished with high-end Italian and European furniture designed by some of the best interior designers such as Molteni&C, part of the Molteni Group, boasting of 100% Italian production.

“Marrying the family’s impeccable taste and innate understanding of luxury, inspired by their personal travels and style, the interiors of EXPLORA I have been designed with their enduring dedication and incredible eye for detail, along with their vision for the future, weaving a thread of their passion throughout each touchpoint,” stated Michael Ungerer.

Explora Journeys’ dedication to sustainability is demonstrated by its responsible sourcing of materials and eco-friendly details such as refillable bathroom amenities, including no single-use plastic on board.

Explora I

The new 63,900-ton ship, Explora I, will have a guest capacity of 922 passengers. The new luxury vessel will feature three outdoor pools and one indoor pool with a retractable glass roof, 64 private cabanas, indoor and outdoor whirlpools, and poolside dining and lounging.

Render Courtesy: Explora Journeys

Alongside its casino and art gallery, the ship will offer ten indoor and outdoor bar and lounge experiences with curated entertainment.

In its first year, she will visit 132 ports in 40 different countries, including Kastellorizo, Greece and Saint Pierre, Martinique, that are rarely visited by cruise ships.

From six-night to 44-night voyages, Explora I’s itineraries will make calls to ports in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the UK, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the U.S. East Coast, Caribbean, South America, and Hawaii.

The cruise ship will depart on its maiden voyage in May 2023. The inaugural 11-night journey will embark from Barcelona on May 31, 2023, and disembark in Athens, Greece on June 11, 2023.

Explora I’s maiden voyage will visit incredibly scenic destinations such as St. Tropez, Calvi, Rome, Fiskardo, and Istanbul.