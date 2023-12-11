MSC World-Class Cruise Ship Stars In New TV Special

Channel 4 is set to premiere an exciting new documentary titled “Billion Pound Cruise Ship,” featuring the World-Class cruise ship MSC World Europa. This one-hour special offers viewers a unique behind-the-scenes look at the journey of this cutting-edge cruise ship, from its inception to welcoming its first guests.

MSC World Europa is one of the biggest cruise ships in the world and has been widely hailed for its revolutionary design. The vessel is currently sailing on seven-day cruises around the Mediterranean, featuring stops in various popular destinations.

Channel 4 Chronicles The Making of MSC World Europa

Channel 4, a TV station in the United Kingdom, will be airing a special documentary on the construction of MSC World Europa on Saturday, December 16, at 8 PM GMT.

The documentary chronicles the construction of the 215,900 gross tons MSC World Europa, from the first steel cutting in 2019 to its launch in late 2022. Viewers will be taken on an immersive journey with the teams of designers, project managers, and shipbuilders as they navigate the challenges of constructing a new ship prototype under a stringent timeline.

This inside look into the shipbuilding process reveals the advanced construction techniques and sheer effort involved in bringing tonnes of steel to life as a state-of-the-art cruise ship.

MSC World Europa is a showcase of energy-efficient large cruise ship design. Constructed by Chantiers de L’Atlantique in France, the ship utilizes LNG, a more environmentally friendly fuel, significantly reducing its ecological footprint.

She also has special acoustic noise suppressors that protect wildlife, and some of the most advanced waste processing facilities at sea.

MSC World Europa Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises)

The documentary allows viewers to witness the installation and operation of various innovative environmental technologies. While the series will be available to those in the United Kingdom, those who do not currently have access to Channel 4 will need to wait for international broadcast on other channels.

Construction of the 5,400-passenger cruise ship started on October 31, 2019. She is the first in the World-class series of cruise ships, with sistership MSC World America under construction with an intended sail date of April 12, 2025.

MSC Cruises has ordered another two World-Class cruise ships, which will be setting sail in 2026, and 2027, respectively. Both ships are yet to be named and are only referred to as World Class 3 and World Class 4. However, as with World America and World Europa, the two new ships will also be powered by LNG.

Innovation at Sea

MSC World Europa features an incredibly innovative design and has proven popular with guests since her official naming ceremony in the Middle East on November 13, 2022.

The ship boasts 33 restaurants, bars, and lounges, each with a unique style and ambiance, including six specialty restaurants and seven new bar and café concepts. Additionally, the ship features six swimming pools and the largest kids’ area in the MSC Cruises fleet.

Photo Courtesy: MSC Cruises

MSC World Europa is currently operating in the Mediterranean and will continue to do so for winter 2023/2024 and through January 2025.

MC World Europa’s cruises follow the same itinerary each week, sailing from Barcelona to Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia, Palermo, and Valletta, Malta. Guests have the flexibility to board the ship at various ports, including Barcelona, Marseille, Civitavecchia (Rome), Palermo, and Genoa.